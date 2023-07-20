Grandal’s 2-run double in 4-run 6th lifts White Sox to 6-2 win as Quintana makes Mets debut

NEW YORK (AP) — Yasmani Grandal started a four-run sixth inning with a two-run double that followed Pete Alonso’s error…

Yasmani Grandal started a four-run sixth inning with a two-run double that followed Pete Alonso’s error and the Chicago White Sox beat New York 6-2 on Thursday in José Quintana’s Mets debut.

Grandal doubled to the warning track in right after the White Sox loaded the bases against Drew Smith.

The inning started when Alonso backed up on a grounder by Luis Robert Jr. that bounced off his glove. The first baseman expressed his frustration by putting his head in his hands.

“I didn’t know whether to charge or not charge it and then eventually as an infielder you either have to make a decision to retreat or go get the ball,” Alonso said. “I did neither and it ate me up and that’s what caused the error.”

After Alonso’s fifth error of the season, Eloy Jiménez singled and Jake Burger walked. Grandal lined a double that fell in front of the right-field fence. It was Grandal’s first RBI in nine games and the catcher’s first extra-base hit in 15 games.

“Grandal did a really job behind the plate and it was a big time double,” Chicago manager Pedro Grifol said.

Following Oscar Colás’ sacrifice fly, Elvis Andrus hit his first triple since Aug. 18, 2021, a fly ball that soared over McNeil.

Jiménez hit an RBI single four batters in against Quintana (0-1) and Andrus lifted a sacrifice fly in the second.

Quintana, a 34-year-old left-hander who pitched for the White Sox from 2012-17, signed a $26 million, two-year contract with the Mets as a free agent, then fractured a rib during spring training. He allowed two runs and six hits in five innings, struck out three and walked none, retiring eight of his final nine hitters.

“I think I executed the ball well,” Quintana said “A couple of weak contacts nothing you can do about but all in all it feels great.”

Michael Kopech (4-8) allowed two hits in 5 2/3 innings, both to Omar Narváez, and got his first win since May 24. He had been 0-4 with a 3.66 ERA over seven starts, a stretch that included a brief injured list stint due to right shoulder inflammation.

Kopech rebounded after getting two outs and throwing 38 pitches Friday at Atlanta in his return from the IL.

“It’s been a little while since I’ve stretched out past five and coming off the IL and then having a short one my first one back, I know my pitch count’s limited,” Kopech said. “It would have been nice to get six but to get out there and stretch myself as long as I could felt good.

It was the big league-best seventh time this year Kopech allowed two hits or fewer and his 19th isince the start of 2021.

Kopech struck out five and walked four, Aaron Bummer got five outs and Gregory Santos two. Kendall Graveman pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to finish off the four-hitter.

Narváez singled in the third and homered in the fifth, his first home run since signing a $16 million, two-year contract with the Mets during the offseason.

Alonso hit an RBI single in the eighth to snap a 0-for-15 skid.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: 1B Andrew Vaughn sat out for the second straight game and an X-ray was negative. … RHP Liam Hendriks (elbow inflammation) showed increased velocity during his 17-pitch simulated game on Wednesday. … RHP Mike Clevinger (biceps inflammation) will increase to 60 pitches in his next outing after throwing 45 pitches in a simulated game Wednesday.

Mets: RF Starling Marte was placed on the injured list because of migraines. … Mets LF Tommy Pham hurt his right groin when running to first as he grounded into a double play that ended the third, then left the game. Pham said he feels some tightness and is optimistic he can avoid an IL stint. “I don’t want to give out false hope and say something and have to retract my words but I would say it’s not as bad as two weeks ago, so there’s reason to be optimistic.” … RHP Sam Coonrod (right lat strain) threw 16 pitches in his second rehab appearance with Class A St. Lucie.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Lance Lynn (6-8, 6.06 ERA) opposes RHP Joe Ryan (8-6, 3.77) in the opener of a three-game series Friday in Minnesota.

Mets: RHP Kodai Senga (7-5, 3.20) opposes RHP Kutter Crawford (4-4, 3.74) in the opener of a three-game series Friday in Boston.

