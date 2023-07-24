Live Radio
Home » Sports » Germany 6, Morocco 0

Germany 6, Morocco 0

The Associated Press

July 24, 2023, 6:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Morocco 0 0 0
Germany 2 4 6

First Half_1, Germany, Popp, (Hendrich), 11th minute; 2, Germany, Popp, (Buehl), 39th.

Second Half_3, Germany, Buehl, (Brand), 46th; 4, Germany, Ait El Haj, 54th; 5, Germany, Redouani, 79th; 6, Germany, Schuller, 90th.

Goalies_Morocco, Khadija Er-Rmichi, Assia Zouhair, Ines Arouaissa; Germany, Merle Frohms, Ann Katrin Berger, Stina Johannes.

Yellow Cards_Anyomi, Germany, 75th.

Referee_Tori Penso. Assistant Referees_Brooke Mayo, Mijensa Rosancha Rensch, Carol Anne Chenard. 4th Official_Akhona Zennith Makalima.

A_27,256.

___

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up