Germany 6, Morocco 0

First Half_1, Germany, Popp, (Hendrich), 11th minute; 2, Germany, Popp, (Buehl), 39th.
Second Half_3, Germany, Buehl, (Brand), 46th; 4, Germany, Ait El Haj, 54th; 5, Germany, Redouani, 79th; 6, Germany, Schuller, 90th.
Goalies_Morocco, Khadija Er-Rmichi, Assia Zouhair, Ines Arouaissa; Germany, Merle Frohms, Ann Katrin Berger, Stina Johannes.
Yellow Cards_Anyomi, Germany, 75th.
Referee_Tori Penso. Assistant Referees_Brooke Mayo, Mijensa Rosancha Rensch, Carol Anne Chenard. 4th Official_Akhona Zennith Makalima.
A_27,256.
