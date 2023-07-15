Genesis Scottish Open Scores

Live Radio
The Associated Press

July 15, 2023, 8:33 PM

Saturday

At The Renaissance Club

Gullane, United Kingdom

Purse: $9 million

Yardage: 7,237; Par: 70

Third Round

Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 64-66-67—197
Tom Kim, South Korea 66-65-67—198
Tommy Fleetwood, England 70-66-63—199
Brian Harman, United States 67-65-67—199
Byeong Hun An, South Korea 61-70-69—200
Eric Cole, United States 67-69-64—200
Shane Lowry, Ireland 71-64-65—200
J.T. Poston, United States 69-66-65—200
Scottie Scheffler, United States 68-65-67—200
Harry Hall, England 71-64-66—201
Tom Hoge, United States 69-66-66—201
Max Homa, United States 66-68-67—201
Tyrrell Hatton, England 69-62-71—202
Joakim Lagergren, Sweden 69-66-67—202
David Lingmerth, Sweden 66-70-66—202
Robert Macintyre, Scotland 67-69-66—202
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 67-67-68—202
Sam Burns, United States 67-65-71—203
Rickie Fowler, United States 67-67-69—203
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 69-67-67—203
Padraig Harrington, Ireland 67-66-70—203
Viktor Hovland, Norway 73-63-67—203
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 69-69-65—203
Luke List, United States 69-69-65—203
Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark 67-68-68—203
Davis Riley, United States 63-73-67—203
Xander Schauffele, United States 70-66-67—203
Nick Taylor, Canada 68-70-65—203
Sean Crocker, United States 69-68-67—204
Thomas Detry, Belgium 64-72-68—204
Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 66-68-70—204
Grant Forrest, Scotland 69-65-70—204
Calum Hill, Scotland 70-67-67—204
Lee Hodges, United States 68-69-67—204
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 70-63-71—204
Ben Martin, United States 70-67-67—204
Yannik Paul, Germany 65-71-68—204
Gary Woodland, United States 70-68-66—204
Adri Arnaus, Spain 69-69-67—205
Wu Ashun, China 68-68-69—205
Alexander Bjork, Sweden 71-66-68—205
Wyndham Clark, United States 68-67-70—205
Will Gordon, United States 66-69-70—205
Ben Griffin, United States 69-67-69—205
Romain Langasque, France 70-65-70—205
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 65-70-70—205
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 70-67-68—205
Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland 70-68-67—205
Richie Ramsay, Scotland 71-67-67—205
Marcel Schneider, Germany 69-65-71—205
Jordan L. Smith, England 68-69-68—205
Jorge Campillo, Spain 70-68-68—206
Garrick Higgo, South Africa 67-69-70—206
Daniel Hillier, New Zealand 68-66-72—206
Min Woo Lee, Australia 68-69-69—206
Victor Perez, France 69-69-68—206
Marcel Siem, Germany 68-70-68—206
Ben Taylor, England 70-68-68—206
Justin Thomas, United States 68-69-69—206
Matt Wallace, England 72-65-69—206
Dale Whitnell, England 69-67-70—206
Julien Brun, France 66-72-69—207
Gavin Green, Malaysia 69-66-72—207
Billy Horschel, United States 69-69-69—207
Matthew Jordan, England 69-69-69—207
Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 68-69-70—207
Andrew Putnam, United States 70-68-69—207
Antoine Rozner, France 68-70-69—207
Dan Bradbury, England 69-68-71—208
Corey Conners, Canada 72-65-71—208
Lucas Herbert, Australia 71-67-70—208
Kurt Kitayama, United States 71-65-72—208
Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa 72-63-73—208
Austin Eckroat, United States 71-67-72—210
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 68-70-72—210
Connor Syme, Scotland 68-68-74—210
Sami Valimaki, Finland 67-70-76—213

