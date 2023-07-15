Genesis Scottish Open Scores

Saturday
At The Renaissance Club
Gullane, United Kingdom
Purse: $9 million
Yardage: 7,237; Par: 70
Third Round
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
|64-66-67—197
|Tom Kim, South Korea
|66-65-67—198
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|70-66-63—199
|Brian Harman, United States
|67-65-67—199
|Byeong Hun An, South Korea
|61-70-69—200
|Eric Cole, United States
|67-69-64—200
|Shane Lowry, Ireland
|71-64-65—200
|J.T. Poston, United States
|69-66-65—200
|Scottie Scheffler, United States
|68-65-67—200
|Harry Hall, England
|71-64-66—201
|Tom Hoge, United States
|69-66-66—201
|Max Homa, United States
|66-68-67—201
|Tyrrell Hatton, England
|69-62-71—202
|Joakim Lagergren, Sweden
|69-66-67—202
|David Lingmerth, Sweden
|66-70-66—202
|Robert Macintyre, Scotland
|67-69-66—202
|Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden
|67-67-68—202
|Sam Burns, United States
|67-65-71—203
|Rickie Fowler, United States
|67-67-69—203
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|69-67-67—203
|Padraig Harrington, Ireland
|67-66-70—203
|Viktor Hovland, Norway
|73-63-67—203
|Maximilian Kieffer, Germany
|69-69-65—203
|Luke List, United States
|69-69-65—203
|Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark
|67-68-68—203
|Davis Riley, United States
|63-73-67—203
|Xander Schauffele, United States
|70-66-67—203
|Nick Taylor, Canada
|68-70-65—203
|Sean Crocker, United States
|69-68-67—204
|Thomas Detry, Belgium
|64-72-68—204
|Ewen Ferguson, Scotland
|66-68-70—204
|Grant Forrest, Scotland
|69-65-70—204
|Calum Hill, Scotland
|70-67-67—204
|Lee Hodges, United States
|68-69-67—204
|Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark
|70-63-71—204
|Ben Martin, United States
|70-67-67—204
|Yannik Paul, Germany
|65-71-68—204
|Gary Woodland, United States
|70-68-66—204
|Adri Arnaus, Spain
|69-69-67—205
|Wu Ashun, China
|68-68-69—205
|Alexander Bjork, Sweden
|71-66-68—205
|Wyndham Clark, United States
|68-67-70—205
|Will Gordon, United States
|66-69-70—205
|Ben Griffin, United States
|69-67-69—205
|Romain Langasque, France
|70-65-70—205
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea
|65-70-70—205
|Joost Luiten, Netherlands
|70-67-68—205
|Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland
|70-68-67—205
|Richie Ramsay, Scotland
|71-67-67—205
|Marcel Schneider, Germany
|69-65-71—205
|Jordan L. Smith, England
|68-69-68—205
|Jorge Campillo, Spain
|70-68-68—206
|Garrick Higgo, South Africa
|67-69-70—206
|Daniel Hillier, New Zealand
|68-66-72—206
|Min Woo Lee, Australia
|68-69-69—206
|Victor Perez, France
|69-69-68—206
|Marcel Siem, Germany
|68-70-68—206
|Ben Taylor, England
|70-68-68—206
|Justin Thomas, United States
|68-69-69—206
|Matt Wallace, England
|72-65-69—206
|Dale Whitnell, England
|69-67-70—206
|Julien Brun, France
|66-72-69—207
|Gavin Green, Malaysia
|69-66-72—207
|Billy Horschel, United States
|69-69-69—207
|Matthew Jordan, England
|69-69-69—207
|Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland
|68-69-70—207
|Andrew Putnam, United States
|70-68-69—207
|Antoine Rozner, France
|68-70-69—207
|Dan Bradbury, England
|69-68-71—208
|Corey Conners, Canada
|72-65-71—208
|Lucas Herbert, Australia
|71-67-70—208
|Kurt Kitayama, United States
|71-65-72—208
|Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa
|72-63-73—208
|Austin Eckroat, United States
|71-67-72—210
|Guido Migliozzi, Italy
|68-70-72—210
|Connor Syme, Scotland
|68-68-74—210
|Sami Valimaki, Finland
|67-70-76—213
