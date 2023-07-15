Genesis Scottish Open Scores

Saturday At The Renaissance Club Gullane, United Kingdom Purse: $9 million Yardage: 7,237; Par: 70 Third Round Rory McIlroy, Northern…

Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 64-66-67—197 Tom Kim, South Korea 66-65-67—198 Tommy Fleetwood, England 70-66-63—199 Brian Harman, United States 67-65-67—199 Byeong Hun An, South Korea 61-70-69—200 Eric Cole, United States 67-69-64—200 Shane Lowry, Ireland 71-64-65—200 J.T. Poston, United States 69-66-65—200 Scottie Scheffler, United States 68-65-67—200 Harry Hall, England 71-64-66—201 Tom Hoge, United States 69-66-66—201 Max Homa, United States 66-68-67—201 Tyrrell Hatton, England 69-62-71—202 Joakim Lagergren, Sweden 69-66-67—202 David Lingmerth, Sweden 66-70-66—202 Robert Macintyre, Scotland 67-69-66—202 Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 67-67-68—202 Sam Burns, United States 67-65-71—203 Rickie Fowler, United States 67-67-69—203 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 69-67-67—203 Padraig Harrington, Ireland 67-66-70—203 Viktor Hovland, Norway 73-63-67—203 Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 69-69-65—203 Luke List, United States 69-69-65—203 Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark 67-68-68—203 Davis Riley, United States 63-73-67—203 Xander Schauffele, United States 70-66-67—203 Nick Taylor, Canada 68-70-65—203 Sean Crocker, United States 69-68-67—204 Thomas Detry, Belgium 64-72-68—204 Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 66-68-70—204 Grant Forrest, Scotland 69-65-70—204 Calum Hill, Scotland 70-67-67—204 Lee Hodges, United States 68-69-67—204 Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 70-63-71—204 Ben Martin, United States 70-67-67—204 Yannik Paul, Germany 65-71-68—204 Gary Woodland, United States 70-68-66—204 Adri Arnaus, Spain 69-69-67—205 Wu Ashun, China 68-68-69—205 Alexander Bjork, Sweden 71-66-68—205 Wyndham Clark, United States 68-67-70—205 Will Gordon, United States 66-69-70—205 Ben Griffin, United States 69-67-69—205 Romain Langasque, France 70-65-70—205 Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 65-70-70—205 Joost Luiten, Netherlands 70-67-68—205 Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland 70-68-67—205 Richie Ramsay, Scotland 71-67-67—205 Marcel Schneider, Germany 69-65-71—205 Jordan L. Smith, England 68-69-68—205 Jorge Campillo, Spain 70-68-68—206 Garrick Higgo, South Africa 67-69-70—206 Daniel Hillier, New Zealand 68-66-72—206 Min Woo Lee, Australia 68-69-69—206 Victor Perez, France 69-69-68—206 Marcel Siem, Germany 68-70-68—206 Ben Taylor, England 70-68-68—206 Justin Thomas, United States 68-69-69—206 Matt Wallace, England 72-65-69—206 Dale Whitnell, England 69-67-70—206 Julien Brun, France 66-72-69—207 Gavin Green, Malaysia 69-66-72—207 Billy Horschel, United States 69-69-69—207 Matthew Jordan, England 69-69-69—207 Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 68-69-70—207 Andrew Putnam, United States 70-68-69—207 Antoine Rozner, France 68-70-69—207 Dan Bradbury, England 69-68-71—208 Corey Conners, Canada 72-65-71—208 Lucas Herbert, Australia 71-67-70—208 Kurt Kitayama, United States 71-65-72—208 Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa 72-63-73—208 Austin Eckroat, United States 71-67-72—210 Guido Migliozzi, Italy 68-70-72—210 Connor Syme, Scotland 68-68-74—210 Sami Valimaki, Finland 67-70-76—213

