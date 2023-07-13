Barbasol Championship Scores

Thursday At Champions at Keene Trace Nicholasville, Ky. Purse: $3.8 million Yardage: 7,328; Par: 72 First Round Lucas Glover, United…

Thursday

At Champions at Keene Trace

Nicholasville, Ky.

Purse: $3.8 million

Yardage: 7,328; Par: 72

First Round

Lucas Glover, United States 31-32—63 Ryan Armour, United States 32-32—64 Ryan Moore, United States 33-31—64 Daniel Brown, England 32-33—65 Wesley Bryan, United States 32-33—65 Cody Gribble, United States 33-32—65 Andrew Novak, United States 31-34—65 Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark 33-33—66 Angel Hidalgo, Spain 33-33—66 Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 33-33—66 Adam Long, United States 31-35—66 Vincent Norrman, Sweden 33-33—66 Bo Van Pelt, United States 34-32—66 Johannes Veerman, United States 35-31—66 Deon Germishuys, South Africa 34-33—67 Wes Homan, United States 34-33—67 Patton Kizzire, United States 32-35—67 Peter Malnati, United States 32-35—67 Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark 31-36—67 Sean O’Hair, United States 34-33—67 Chad Ramey, United States 33-34—67 JC Ritchie, South Africa 33-34—67 Clement Sordet, France 35-32—67 Akshay Bhatia, United States 35-33—68 John Catlin, United States 33-35—68 Jason Dufner, United States 34-34—68 Michael Gligic, Canada 34-34—68 Tano Goya, Argentina 34-34—68 Kramer Hickok, United States 36-32—68 Harry Higgs, United States 36-32—68 Russell Knox, Scotland 33-35—68 Mikael Lindberg, Sweden 31-37—68 Maxwell Moldovan, United States 33-35—68 Adrien Saddier, France 33-35—68 Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 33-35—68 Matti Schmid, Germany 32-36—68 Andy Sullivan, England 32-36—68 Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand 33-36—69 Scott Brown, United States 33-36—69 Louis De Jager, South Africa 35-34—69 Alejandro Del Rey, Spain 32-37—69 Paul Haley, United States 33-36—69 Bo Hoag, United States 33-36—69 Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 35-34—69 Nathan Kimsey, England 34-35—69 Alexander Knappe, Germany 32-37—69 Andrew Landry, United States 34-35—69 Alexander Levy, France 33-36—69 William McGirt, United States 33-36—69 Jesse Mueller, United States 35-34—69 Henrik Norlander, Sweden 34-35—69 Taylor Pendrith, Canada 35-34—69 Ted Potter Jr., United States 34-35—69 Doc Redman, United States 35-34—69 Matthias Schwab, Austria 32-37—69 Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 34-35—69 Chris Stroud, United States 33-36—69 D.J. Trahan, United States 33-36—69 Thomas Aiken, South Africa 38-32—70 Tyson Alexander, United States 33-37—70 Jonathan Byrd, United States 35-35—70 Greg Chalmers, Australia 35-35—70 MJ Daffue, South Africa 34-36—70 Zecheng Dou, China 35-35—70 Jeremy Freiburghaus, Switzerland 35-35—70 Tommy Gainey, United States 35-35—70 Brice Garnett, United States 37-33—70 Ryan Gerard, United States 37-33—70 Scott Harrington, United States 34-36—70 Ryo Hisatsune, Japan 35-35—70 Daan Huizing, Netherlands 34-36—70 Sung Kang, South Korea 35-35—70 Max McGreevy, United States 34-36—70 Grayson Murray, United States 34-36—70 Cameron Percy, Australia 36-34—70 Scott Piercy, United States 35-35—70 Martin Simonsen, Denmark 32-38—70 Kevin Streelman, United States 35-35—70 Martin Trainer, France 35-35—70 Trevor Werbylo, United States 33-37—70 Richy Werenski, United States 34-36—70 Ricky Barnes, United States 36-35—71 Jonas Blixt, Sweden 36-35—71 Trevor Cone, United States 35-36—71 Austin Cook, United States 35-36—71 David Ford, United States 34-37—71 Manu Gandas, India 33-38—71 Kelly Kraft, United States 35-36—71 Hank Lebioda, United States 36-35—71 Chip McDaniel, United States 36-35—71 Augusto Nunez, Argentina 34-37—71 D.A. Points, United States 35-36—71 Freddy Schott, Germany 34-37—71 Jason Scrivener, Australia 38-33—71 Santiago Tarrio, Spain 34-37—71 Josh Teater, United States 37-34—71 Kevin Tway, United States 36-35—71 Andrew Wilson, England 37-34—71 John Axelsen, Denmark 35-37—72 Sang-Moon Bae, South Korea 37-35—72 Ryan Brehm, United States 38-34—72 Christoffer Bring, Denmark 38-34—72 Kevin Chappell, United States 36-36—72 Todd Clements, England 34-38—72 Aaron Cockerill, Canada 36-36—72 Jens Dantorp, Sweden 34-38—72 Brian Davis, England 36-36—72 Tyler Duncan, United States 36-36—72 James Hahn, United States 36-36—72 Richard S Johnson, Sweden 37-35—72 Peter Kuest, United States 34-38—72 Justin Lower, United States 34-38—72 James Morrison, England 37-35—72 David Ravetto, France 37-35—72 Kevin Roy, United States 33-39—72 Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 36-37—73 Julien Guerrier, France 37-36—73 David Hearn, Canada 39-34—73 Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 37-36—73 Derek Lamely, United States 34-39—73 Joshua Lee, United States 36-37—73 Matthew Sharpstene, United States 35-38—73 Brian Stuard, United States 37-36—73 Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 36-37—73 Nick Watney, United States 38-35—73 Carl Yuan, China 40-33—73 Derek Ernst, United States 38-36—74 Jim Herman, United States 39-35—74 Ryuji Imada, Japan 37-37—74 Brandon Matthews, United States 36-38—74 Chris Nido, United States 33-41—74 John Parry, England 36-38—74 Austin Smotherman, United States 39-35—74 Kevin Stadler, United States 36-38—74 Robert Streb, United States 38-36—74 Bryce Easton, South Africa 38-37—75 Satoshi Kodaira, Japan 40-35—75 Jesse Massie, United States 35-40—75 Stephen Stallings Jr., United States 36-39—75 Kyle Stanley, United States 33-42—75 Vince Whaley, United States 35-40—75 Ben Crane, United States 36-40—76 Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen, Denmark 38-38—76 Jeong-Weon Ko, France 36-40—76 Kyle Westmoreland, United States 40-36—76 Matt Every, United States 38-39—77 Robert Garrigus, United States 41-36—77 J.J. Henry, United States 38-39—77 Jeff Overton, United States 39-38—77 Trey Cox, United States 38-40—78 Geoff Ogilvy, Australia 39-39—78 Daniel Chopra, Sweden 40-39—79 Omar Uresti, United States 39-40—79 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 39-42—81 Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 44-41—85 Seung-Yul Noh, South Korea WD

