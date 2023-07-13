Barbasol Championship Scores

Thursday
At Champions at Keene Trace
Nicholasville, Ky.
Purse: $3.8 million
Yardage: 7,328; Par: 72
First Round
|Lucas Glover, United States
|31-32—63
|Ryan Armour, United States
|32-32—64
|Ryan Moore, United States
|33-31—64
|Daniel Brown, England
|32-33—65
|Wesley Bryan, United States
|32-33—65
|Cody Gribble, United States
|33-32—65
|Andrew Novak, United States
|31-34—65
|Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark
|33-33—66
|Angel Hidalgo, Spain
|33-33—66
|Marcus Kinhult, Sweden
|33-33—66
|Adam Long, United States
|31-35—66
|Vincent Norrman, Sweden
|33-33—66
|Bo Van Pelt, United States
|34-32—66
|Johannes Veerman, United States
|35-31—66
|Deon Germishuys, South Africa
|34-33—67
|Wes Homan, United States
|34-33—67
|Patton Kizzire, United States
|32-35—67
|Peter Malnati, United States
|32-35—67
|Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark
|31-36—67
|Sean O’Hair, United States
|34-33—67
|Chad Ramey, United States
|33-34—67
|JC Ritchie, South Africa
|33-34—67
|Clement Sordet, France
|35-32—67
|Akshay Bhatia, United States
|35-33—68
|John Catlin, United States
|33-35—68
|Jason Dufner, United States
|34-34—68
|Michael Gligic, Canada
|34-34—68
|Tano Goya, Argentina
|34-34—68
|Kramer Hickok, United States
|36-32—68
|Harry Higgs, United States
|36-32—68
|Russell Knox, Scotland
|33-35—68
|Mikael Lindberg, Sweden
|31-37—68
|Maxwell Moldovan, United States
|33-35—68
|Adrien Saddier, France
|33-35—68
|Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa
|33-35—68
|Matti Schmid, Germany
|32-36—68
|Andy Sullivan, England
|32-36—68
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand
|33-36—69
|Scott Brown, United States
|33-36—69
|Louis De Jager, South Africa
|35-34—69
|Alejandro Del Rey, Spain
|32-37—69
|Paul Haley, United States
|33-36—69
|Bo Hoag, United States
|33-36—69
|Masahiro Kawamura, Japan
|35-34—69
|Nathan Kimsey, England
|34-35—69
|Alexander Knappe, Germany
|32-37—69
|Andrew Landry, United States
|34-35—69
|Alexander Levy, France
|33-36—69
|William McGirt, United States
|33-36—69
|Jesse Mueller, United States
|35-34—69
|Henrik Norlander, Sweden
|34-35—69
|Taylor Pendrith, Canada
|35-34—69
|Ted Potter Jr., United States
|34-35—69
|Doc Redman, United States
|35-34—69
|Matthias Schwab, Austria
|32-37—69
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France
|34-35—69
|Chris Stroud, United States
|33-36—69
|D.J. Trahan, United States
|33-36—69
|Thomas Aiken, South Africa
|38-32—70
|Tyson Alexander, United States
|33-37—70
|Jonathan Byrd, United States
|35-35—70
|Greg Chalmers, Australia
|35-35—70
|MJ Daffue, South Africa
|34-36—70
|Zecheng Dou, China
|35-35—70
|Jeremy Freiburghaus, Switzerland
|35-35—70
|Tommy Gainey, United States
|35-35—70
|Brice Garnett, United States
|37-33—70
|Ryan Gerard, United States
|37-33—70
|Scott Harrington, United States
|34-36—70
|Ryo Hisatsune, Japan
|35-35—70
|Daan Huizing, Netherlands
|34-36—70
|Sung Kang, South Korea
|35-35—70
|Max McGreevy, United States
|34-36—70
|Grayson Murray, United States
|34-36—70
|Cameron Percy, Australia
|36-34—70
|Scott Piercy, United States
|35-35—70
|Martin Simonsen, Denmark
|32-38—70
|Kevin Streelman, United States
|35-35—70
|Martin Trainer, France
|35-35—70
|Trevor Werbylo, United States
|33-37—70
|Richy Werenski, United States
|34-36—70
|Ricky Barnes, United States
|36-35—71
|Jonas Blixt, Sweden
|36-35—71
|Trevor Cone, United States
|35-36—71
|Austin Cook, United States
|35-36—71
|David Ford, United States
|34-37—71
|Manu Gandas, India
|33-38—71
|Kelly Kraft, United States
|35-36—71
|Hank Lebioda, United States
|36-35—71
|Chip McDaniel, United States
|36-35—71
|Augusto Nunez, Argentina
|34-37—71
|D.A. Points, United States
|35-36—71
|Freddy Schott, Germany
|34-37—71
|Jason Scrivener, Australia
|38-33—71
|Santiago Tarrio, Spain
|34-37—71
|Josh Teater, United States
|37-34—71
|Kevin Tway, United States
|36-35—71
|Andrew Wilson, England
|37-34—71
|John Axelsen, Denmark
|35-37—72
|Sang-Moon Bae, South Korea
|37-35—72
|Ryan Brehm, United States
|38-34—72
|Christoffer Bring, Denmark
|38-34—72
|Kevin Chappell, United States
|36-36—72
|Todd Clements, England
|34-38—72
|Aaron Cockerill, Canada
|36-36—72
|Jens Dantorp, Sweden
|34-38—72
|Brian Davis, England
|36-36—72
|Tyler Duncan, United States
|36-36—72
|James Hahn, United States
|36-36—72
|Richard S Johnson, Sweden
|37-35—72
|Peter Kuest, United States
|34-38—72
|Justin Lower, United States
|34-38—72
|James Morrison, England
|37-35—72
|David Ravetto, France
|37-35—72
|Kevin Roy, United States
|33-39—72
|Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal
|36-37—73
|Julien Guerrier, France
|37-36—73
|David Hearn, Canada
|39-34—73
|Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark
|37-36—73
|Derek Lamely, United States
|34-39—73
|Joshua Lee, United States
|36-37—73
|Matthew Sharpstene, United States
|35-38—73
|Brian Stuard, United States
|37-36—73
|Darius Van Driel, Netherlands
|36-37—73
|Nick Watney, United States
|38-35—73
|Carl Yuan, China
|40-33—73
|Derek Ernst, United States
|38-36—74
|Jim Herman, United States
|39-35—74
|Ryuji Imada, Japan
|37-37—74
|Brandon Matthews, United States
|36-38—74
|Chris Nido, United States
|33-41—74
|John Parry, England
|36-38—74
|Austin Smotherman, United States
|39-35—74
|Kevin Stadler, United States
|36-38—74
|Robert Streb, United States
|38-36—74
|Bryce Easton, South Africa
|38-37—75
|Satoshi Kodaira, Japan
|40-35—75
|Jesse Massie, United States
|35-40—75
|Stephen Stallings Jr., United States
|36-39—75
|Kyle Stanley, United States
|33-42—75
|Vince Whaley, United States
|35-40—75
|Ben Crane, United States
|36-40—76
|Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen, Denmark
|38-38—76
|Jeong-Weon Ko, France
|36-40—76
|Kyle Westmoreland, United States
|40-36—76
|Matt Every, United States
|38-39—77
|Robert Garrigus, United States
|41-36—77
|J.J. Henry, United States
|38-39—77
|Jeff Overton, United States
|39-38—77
|Trey Cox, United States
|38-40—78
|Geoff Ogilvy, Australia
|39-39—78
|Daniel Chopra, Sweden
|40-39—79
|Omar Uresti, United States
|39-40—79
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain
|39-42—81
|Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand
|44-41—85
|Seung-Yul Noh, South Korea
|WD
