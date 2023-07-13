Live Radio
Home » Sports » Barbasol Championship Scores

Barbasol Championship Scores

The Associated Press

July 13, 2023, 7:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Thursday

At Champions at Keene Trace

Nicholasville, Ky.

Purse: $3.8 million

Yardage: 7,328; Par: 72

First Round

Lucas Glover, United States 31-32—63
Ryan Armour, United States 32-32—64
Ryan Moore, United States 33-31—64
Daniel Brown, England 32-33—65
Wesley Bryan, United States 32-33—65
Cody Gribble, United States 33-32—65
Andrew Novak, United States 31-34—65
Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark 33-33—66
Angel Hidalgo, Spain 33-33—66
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 33-33—66
Adam Long, United States 31-35—66
Vincent Norrman, Sweden 33-33—66
Bo Van Pelt, United States 34-32—66
Johannes Veerman, United States 35-31—66
Deon Germishuys, South Africa 34-33—67
Wes Homan, United States 34-33—67
Patton Kizzire, United States 32-35—67
Peter Malnati, United States 32-35—67
Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark 31-36—67
Sean O’Hair, United States 34-33—67
Chad Ramey, United States 33-34—67
JC Ritchie, South Africa 33-34—67
Clement Sordet, France 35-32—67
Akshay Bhatia, United States 35-33—68
John Catlin, United States 33-35—68
Jason Dufner, United States 34-34—68
Michael Gligic, Canada 34-34—68
Tano Goya, Argentina 34-34—68
Kramer Hickok, United States 36-32—68
Harry Higgs, United States 36-32—68
Russell Knox, Scotland 33-35—68
Mikael Lindberg, Sweden 31-37—68
Maxwell Moldovan, United States 33-35—68
Adrien Saddier, France 33-35—68
Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 33-35—68
Matti Schmid, Germany 32-36—68
Andy Sullivan, England 32-36—68
Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand 33-36—69
Scott Brown, United States 33-36—69
Louis De Jager, South Africa 35-34—69
Alejandro Del Rey, Spain 32-37—69
Paul Haley, United States 33-36—69
Bo Hoag, United States 33-36—69
Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 35-34—69
Nathan Kimsey, England 34-35—69
Alexander Knappe, Germany 32-37—69
Andrew Landry, United States 34-35—69
Alexander Levy, France 33-36—69
William McGirt, United States 33-36—69
Jesse Mueller, United States 35-34—69
Henrik Norlander, Sweden 34-35—69
Taylor Pendrith, Canada 35-34—69
Ted Potter Jr., United States 34-35—69
Doc Redman, United States 35-34—69
Matthias Schwab, Austria 32-37—69
Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 34-35—69
Chris Stroud, United States 33-36—69
D.J. Trahan, United States 33-36—69
Thomas Aiken, South Africa 38-32—70
Tyson Alexander, United States 33-37—70
Jonathan Byrd, United States 35-35—70
Greg Chalmers, Australia 35-35—70
MJ Daffue, South Africa 34-36—70
Zecheng Dou, China 35-35—70
Jeremy Freiburghaus, Switzerland 35-35—70
Tommy Gainey, United States 35-35—70
Brice Garnett, United States 37-33—70
Ryan Gerard, United States 37-33—70
Scott Harrington, United States 34-36—70
Ryo Hisatsune, Japan 35-35—70
Daan Huizing, Netherlands 34-36—70
Sung Kang, South Korea 35-35—70
Max McGreevy, United States 34-36—70
Grayson Murray, United States 34-36—70
Cameron Percy, Australia 36-34—70
Scott Piercy, United States 35-35—70
Martin Simonsen, Denmark 32-38—70
Kevin Streelman, United States 35-35—70
Martin Trainer, France 35-35—70
Trevor Werbylo, United States 33-37—70
Richy Werenski, United States 34-36—70
Ricky Barnes, United States 36-35—71
Jonas Blixt, Sweden 36-35—71
Trevor Cone, United States 35-36—71
Austin Cook, United States 35-36—71
David Ford, United States 34-37—71
Manu Gandas, India 33-38—71
Kelly Kraft, United States 35-36—71
Hank Lebioda, United States 36-35—71
Chip McDaniel, United States 36-35—71
Augusto Nunez, Argentina 34-37—71
D.A. Points, United States 35-36—71
Freddy Schott, Germany 34-37—71
Jason Scrivener, Australia 38-33—71
Santiago Tarrio, Spain 34-37—71
Josh Teater, United States 37-34—71
Kevin Tway, United States 36-35—71
Andrew Wilson, England 37-34—71
John Axelsen, Denmark 35-37—72
Sang-Moon Bae, South Korea 37-35—72
Ryan Brehm, United States 38-34—72
Christoffer Bring, Denmark 38-34—72
Kevin Chappell, United States 36-36—72
Todd Clements, England 34-38—72
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 36-36—72
Jens Dantorp, Sweden 34-38—72
Brian Davis, England 36-36—72
Tyler Duncan, United States 36-36—72
James Hahn, United States 36-36—72
Richard S Johnson, Sweden 37-35—72
Peter Kuest, United States 34-38—72
Justin Lower, United States 34-38—72
James Morrison, England 37-35—72
David Ravetto, France 37-35—72
Kevin Roy, United States 33-39—72
Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 36-37—73
Julien Guerrier, France 37-36—73
David Hearn, Canada 39-34—73
Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 37-36—73
Derek Lamely, United States 34-39—73
Joshua Lee, United States 36-37—73
Matthew Sharpstene, United States 35-38—73
Brian Stuard, United States 37-36—73
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 36-37—73
Nick Watney, United States 38-35—73
Carl Yuan, China 40-33—73
Derek Ernst, United States 38-36—74
Jim Herman, United States 39-35—74
Ryuji Imada, Japan 37-37—74
Brandon Matthews, United States 36-38—74
Chris Nido, United States 33-41—74
John Parry, England 36-38—74
Austin Smotherman, United States 39-35—74
Kevin Stadler, United States 36-38—74
Robert Streb, United States 38-36—74
Bryce Easton, South Africa 38-37—75
Satoshi Kodaira, Japan 40-35—75
Jesse Massie, United States 35-40—75
Stephen Stallings Jr., United States 36-39—75
Kyle Stanley, United States 33-42—75
Vince Whaley, United States 35-40—75
Ben Crane, United States 36-40—76
Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen, Denmark 38-38—76
Jeong-Weon Ko, France 36-40—76
Kyle Westmoreland, United States 40-36—76
Matt Every, United States 38-39—77
Robert Garrigus, United States 41-36—77
J.J. Henry, United States 38-39—77
Jeff Overton, United States 39-38—77
Trey Cox, United States 38-40—78
Geoff Ogilvy, Australia 39-39—78
Daniel Chopra, Sweden 40-39—79
Omar Uresti, United States 39-40—79
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 39-42—81
Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 44-41—85
Seung-Yul Noh, South Korea WD

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up