Genesis Scottish Open Scores

Sunday
At The Renaissance Club
Gullane, United Kingdom
Purse: $9 million
Yardage: 7,237; Par: 70
Final Round
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland (1335), $1,403,725
|64-66-67-68—265
|Robert Macintyre, Scotland (889), $878,331
|67-69-66-64—266
|Byeong Hun An, South Korea (0), $417,508
|61-70-69-70—270
|David Lingmerth, Sweden (0), $417,508
|66-70-66-68—270
|Scottie Scheffler, United States (0), $417,508
|68-65-67-70—270
|Tommy Fleetwood, England (211), $233,500
|70-66-63-72—271
|Tyrrell Hatton, England (211), $233,500
|69-62-71-69—271
|Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark (211), $233,500
|70-63-71-67—271
|Tom Kim, South Korea (211), $233,500
|66-65-67-73—271
|J.T. Poston, United States (0), $233,500
|69-66-65-71—271
|Grant Forrest, Scotland (146), $175,666
|69-65-70-68—272
|Ewen Ferguson, Scotland (118), $134,586
|66-68-70-69—273
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand (118), $134,586
|69-67-67-70—273
|Shane Lowry, Ireland (118), $134,586
|71-64-65-73—273
|Jordan L. Smith, England (118), $134,586
|68-69-68-68—273
|Brian Harman, United States (0), $134,586
|67-65-67-74—273
|Lee Hodges, United States (0), $134,586
|68-69-67-69—273
|Max Homa, United States (0), $134,586
|66-68-67-72—273
|Sean Crocker, United States (92), $94,250
|69-68-67-70—274
|Garrick Higgo, South Africa (92), $94,250
|67-69-70-68—274
|Sam Burns, United States (0), $94,250
|67-65-71-71—274
|Corey Conners, Canada (0), $94,250
|72-65-71-66—274
|Tom Hoge, United States (0), $94,250
|69-66-66-73—274
|Nick Taylor, Canada (0), $94,250
|68-70-65-71—274
|Calum Hill, Scotland (73), $65,594
|70-67-67-71—275
|Viktor Hovland, Norway (73), $65,594
|73-63-67-72—275
|Romain Langasque, France (73), $65,594
|70-65-70-70—275
|Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark (73), $65,594
|67-68-68-72—275
|Yannik Paul, Germany (73), $65,594
|65-71-68-71—275
|Marcel Schneider, Germany (73), $65,594
|69-65-71-70—275
|Wyndham Clark, United States (0), $65,594
|68-67-70-70—275
|Will Gordon, United States (0), $65,594
|66-69-70-70—275
|Ben Griffin, United States (0), $65,594
|69-67-69-70—275
|Gary Woodland, United States (0), $65,594
|70-68-66-71—275
|Alexander Bjork, Sweden (57), $47,068
|71-66-68-71—276
|Min Woo Lee, Australia (57), $47,068
|68-69-69-70—276
|Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland (57), $47,068
|70-68-67-71—276
|Victor Perez, France (57), $47,068
|69-69-68-70—276
|Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland (57), $47,068
|68-69-70-69—276
|Luke List, United States (0), $47,068
|69-69-65-73—276
|Davis Riley, United States (0), $47,068
|63-73-67-73—276
|Jorge Campillo, Spain (42), $32,312
|70-68-68-71—277
|Thomas Detry, Belgium (42), $32,312
|64-72-68-73—277
|Padraig Harrington, Ireland (42), $32,312
|67-66-70-74—277
|Maximilian Kieffer, Germany (42), $32,312
|69-69-65-74—277
|Richie Ramsay, Scotland (42), $32,312
|71-67-67-72—277
|Marcel Siem, Germany (42), $32,312
|68-70-68-71—277
|Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden (42), $32,312
|67-67-68-75—277
|Matt Wallace, England (42), $32,312
|72-65-69-71—277
|Rickie Fowler, United States (0), $32,312
|67-67-69-74—277
|Ben Martin, United States (0), $32,312
|70-67-67-73—277
|Andrew Putnam, United States (0), $32,312
|70-68-69-70—277
|Xander Schauffele, United States (0), $32,312
|70-66-67-74—277
|Julien Brun, France (28), $23,342
|66-72-69-71—278
|Daniel Hillier, New Zealand (28), $23,342
|68-66-72-72—278
|Kurt Kitayama, United States (28), $23,342
|71-65-72-70—278
|Joakim Lagergren, Sweden (28), $23,342
|69-66-67-76—278
|Joost Luiten, Netherlands (28), $23,342
|70-67-68-73—278
|Guido Migliozzi, Italy (28), $23,342
|68-70-72-68—278
|Harry Hall, England (22), $20,695
|71-64-66-78—279
|Lucas Herbert, Australia (22), $20,695
|71-67-70-71—279
|Justin Thomas, United States (22), $20,695
|68-69-69-73—279
|Dale Whitnell, England (22), $20,695
|69-67-70-73—279
|Eric Cole, United States (0), $20,695
|67-69-64-79—279
|Wu Ashun, China (19), $18,128
|68-68-69-75—280
|Billy Horschel, United States (19), $18,128
|69-69-69-73—280
|Austin Eckroat, United States (0), $18,128
|71-67-72-70—280
|Adri Arnaus, Spain (16), $17,085
|69-69-67-76—281
|Gavin Green, Malaysia (16), $17,085
|69-66-72-74—281
|Antoine Rozner, France (16), $17,085
|68-70-69-74—281
|Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa (16), $17,085
|72-63-73-73—281
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea (0), $16,684
|65-70-70-77—282
|Ben Taylor, England (0), $16,524
|70-68-68-77—283
|Connor Syme, Scotland (12), $16,363
|68-68-74-74—284
|Dan Bradbury, England (12), $16,203
|69-68-71-77—285
|Sami Valimaki, Finland (11), $16,043
|67-70-76-73—286
|Matthew Jordan, England (10), $15,882
|69-69-69-80—287
