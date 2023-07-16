Genesis Scottish Open Par Scores

Sunday At The Renaissance Club Gullane, United Kingdom Purse: $9 million Yardage: 7,237; Par: 70 Final Round Rory McIlroy, Northern…

Sunday

At The Renaissance Club

Gullane, United Kingdom

Purse: $9 million

Yardage: 7,237; Par: 70

Final Round

Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland (1335), $1,403,725 64-66-67-68—265 -15 Robert Macintyre, Scotland (889), $878,331 67-69-66-64—266 -14 Byeong Hun An, South Korea (0), $417,508 61-70-69-70—270 -10 David Lingmerth, Sweden (0), $417,508 66-70-66-68—270 -10 Scottie Scheffler, United States (0), $417,508 68-65-67-70—270 -10 Tommy Fleetwood, England (211), $233,500 70-66-63-72—271 -9 Tyrrell Hatton, England (211), $233,500 69-62-71-69—271 -9 Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark (211), $233,500 70-63-71-67—271 -9 Tom Kim, South Korea (211), $233,500 66-65-67-73—271 -9 J.T. Poston, United States (0), $233,500 69-66-65-71—271 -9 Grant Forrest, Scotland (146), $175,666 69-65-70-68—272 -8 Ewen Ferguson, Scotland (118), $134,586 66-68-70-69—273 -7 Ryan Fox, New Zealand (118), $134,586 69-67-67-70—273 -7 Shane Lowry, Ireland (118), $134,586 71-64-65-73—273 -7 Jordan L. Smith, England (118), $134,586 68-69-68-68—273 -7 Brian Harman, United States (0), $134,586 67-65-67-74—273 -7 Lee Hodges, United States (0), $134,586 68-69-67-69—273 -7 Max Homa, United States (0), $134,586 66-68-67-72—273 -7 Sean Crocker, United States (92), $94,250 69-68-67-70—274 -6 Garrick Higgo, South Africa (92), $94,250 67-69-70-68—274 -6 Sam Burns, United States (0), $94,250 67-65-71-71—274 -6 Corey Conners, Canada (0), $94,250 72-65-71-66—274 -6 Tom Hoge, United States (0), $94,250 69-66-66-73—274 -6 Nick Taylor, Canada (0), $94,250 68-70-65-71—274 -6 Calum Hill, Scotland (73), $65,594 70-67-67-71—275 -5 Viktor Hovland, Norway (73), $65,594 73-63-67-72—275 -5 Romain Langasque, France (73), $65,594 70-65-70-70—275 -5 Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark (73), $65,594 67-68-68-72—275 -5 Yannik Paul, Germany (73), $65,594 65-71-68-71—275 -5 Marcel Schneider, Germany (73), $65,594 69-65-71-70—275 -5 Wyndham Clark, United States (0), $65,594 68-67-70-70—275 -5 Will Gordon, United States (0), $65,594 66-69-70-70—275 -5 Ben Griffin, United States (0), $65,594 69-67-69-70—275 -5 Gary Woodland, United States (0), $65,594 70-68-66-71—275 -5 Alexander Bjork, Sweden (57), $47,068 71-66-68-71—276 -4 Min Woo Lee, Australia (57), $47,068 68-69-69-70—276 -4 Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland (57), $47,068 70-68-67-71—276 -4 Victor Perez, France (57), $47,068 69-69-68-70—276 -4 Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland (57), $47,068 68-69-70-69—276 -4 Luke List, United States (0), $47,068 69-69-65-73—276 -4 Davis Riley, United States (0), $47,068 63-73-67-73—276 -4 Jorge Campillo, Spain (42), $32,312 70-68-68-71—277 -3 Thomas Detry, Belgium (42), $32,312 64-72-68-73—277 -3 Padraig Harrington, Ireland (42), $32,312 67-66-70-74—277 -3 Maximilian Kieffer, Germany (42), $32,312 69-69-65-74—277 -3 Richie Ramsay, Scotland (42), $32,312 71-67-67-72—277 -3 Marcel Siem, Germany (42), $32,312 68-70-68-71—277 -3 Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden (42), $32,312 67-67-68-75—277 -3 Matt Wallace, England (42), $32,312 72-65-69-71—277 -3 Rickie Fowler, United States (0), $32,312 67-67-69-74—277 -3 Ben Martin, United States (0), $32,312 70-67-67-73—277 -3 Andrew Putnam, United States (0), $32,312 70-68-69-70—277 -3 Xander Schauffele, United States (0), $32,312 70-66-67-74—277 -3 Julien Brun, France (28), $23,342 66-72-69-71—278 -2 Daniel Hillier, New Zealand (28), $23,342 68-66-72-72—278 -2 Kurt Kitayama, United States (28), $23,342 71-65-72-70—278 -2 Joakim Lagergren, Sweden (28), $23,342 69-66-67-76—278 -2 Joost Luiten, Netherlands (28), $23,342 70-67-68-73—278 -2 Guido Migliozzi, Italy (28), $23,342 68-70-72-68—278 -2 Harry Hall, England (22), $20,695 71-64-66-78—279 -1 Lucas Herbert, Australia (22), $20,695 71-67-70-71—279 -1 Justin Thomas, United States (22), $20,695 68-69-69-73—279 -1 Dale Whitnell, England (22), $20,695 69-67-70-73—279 -1 Eric Cole, United States (0), $20,695 67-69-64-79—279 -1 Wu Ashun, China (19), $18,128 68-68-69-75—280 E Billy Horschel, United States (19), $18,128 69-69-69-73—280 E Austin Eckroat, United States (0), $18,128 71-67-72-70—280 E Adri Arnaus, Spain (16), $17,085 69-69-67-76—281 +1 Gavin Green, Malaysia (16), $17,085 69-66-72-74—281 +1 Antoine Rozner, France (16), $17,085 68-70-69-74—281 +1 Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa (16), $17,085 72-63-73-73—281 +1 Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea (0), $16,684 65-70-70-77—282 +2 Ben Taylor, England (0), $16,524 70-68-68-77—283 +3 Connor Syme, Scotland (12), $16,363 68-68-74-74—284 +4 Dan Bradbury, England (12), $16,203 69-68-71-77—285 +5 Sami Valimaki, Finland (11), $16,043 67-70-76-73—286 +6 Matthew Jordan, England (10), $15,882 69-69-69-80—287 +7

