French star Leon Marchand breaks Michael Phelps’ 400-meter IM world record

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — French 22-year-old Leon Marchand has broken Michael Phelps’ world record in the men’s 400-meter individual medley in a time of 4 minutes, 2.50 seconds. Phelps set the old record of 4:03.84 at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Marchand set the record on Sunday on the first day of eight in the pool at the World Aquatics Championships.

It was the last individual record that Phelps held since retiring for good after the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Marchand swims at Arizona State and is coached by Bob Bowman, the coach of the American team at the world championships. He is a potential hometown superstar going into next year’s Paris Olympics. He will also be the favorite in the 200 IM.

