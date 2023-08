France 2, Brazil 1

Brazil 0 1 — 1 France 1 1 — 2 First Half_1, France, Le Sommer, (Diani), 17th minute. Second Half_2,…

Brazil 0 1 — 1 France 1 1 — 2

First Half_1, France, Le Sommer, (Diani), 17th minute.

Second Half_2, Brazil, Debinha, (Kerolin Nicoli), 58th; 3, France, Renard, (Bacha), 83rd.

Goalies_Brazil, Leticia Izidoro, Barbara Micheline do Monte Barbosa, Camila Rodrigues; France, Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, Solene Durand, Constance Picaud.

Yellow Cards_Dali, France, 11th; Toletti, France, 29th; Luana, Brazil, 44th; Karchaoui, France, 69th.

Referee_Katherine Margaret Jacewicz. Assistant Referees_Kyoung Min Kim, Joanna Charaktis, Massimiliano Irrati. 4th Official_Lina Lehtovaara.

A_49,378.

