Fever take on the Sky on 3-game losing streak

Chicago Sky (7-9, 2-7 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (5-10, 3-5 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Fever -2.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana enters the matchup against Chicago after losing three straight games.

The Fever have gone 3-5 against Eastern Conference teams. Indiana allows 84.8 points and has been outscored by 3.3 points per game.

The Sky are 2-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago allows 80.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.9 points per game.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Fever won the last meeting 92-90 on June 16. Aliyah Boston scored 19 points to help lead the Fever to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boston is scoring 15.3 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Fever.

Alanna Smith is averaging 10.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Sky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 4-6, averaging 84.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points per game.

Sky: 4-6, averaging 79.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Sky: Ruthy Hebard: out (personal), Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

