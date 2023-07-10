Fever face the Liberty on 7-game losing streak

New York Liberty (13-4, 7-3 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (5-14, 3-7 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

New York Liberty (13-4, 7-3 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (5-14, 3-7 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana looks to break its seven-game skid when the Fever play New York.

The Fever are 3-7 in conference matchups. Indiana ranks third in the WNBA with 39.1 points in the paint led by Aliyah Boston averaging 10.9.

The Liberty are 7-3 in Eastern Conference play. New York is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Liberty won the last matchup 90-73 on May 21, with Breanna Stewart scoring 45 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 16.7 points for the Fever. NaLyssa Smith is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Stewart is scoring 23.4 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 2-8, averaging 83.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.4 points per game.

Liberty: 8-2, averaging 89.9 points, 36.3 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Liberty: None listed.

