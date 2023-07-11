Live Radio
Ex-Netherlands goalie Van der Sar ‘not in life-threatening danger’ but remains in intensive care

The Associated Press

July 11, 2023, 3:34 PM

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Former Netherlands goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar remains in intensive care but is communicating and “not in life-threatening danger,” his wife said Tuesday.

Van der Sar, who won the Champions League with Manchester United in 2008 after a penalty shootout, was admitted to a hospital in Croatia last Friday after suffering a bleed around the brain.

“Edwin is still in the intensive care unit, but is stable. He is not in life-threatening danger,” Annemarie van der Sar said in a statement issued via Dutch club Ajax. “Every time we get to visit him, he’s communicative. We have to wait patiently to see how his situation will develop.”

Van der Sar, 52, retired in 2011 after 130 appearances for his country and a club career that included Champions League wins with both Ajax and United.

He also won four Premier League titles with United and had spells with Fulham and Juventus.

He later took up a position on the Ajax board and stepped down as director general of the Amsterdam club at the end of the season.

