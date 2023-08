England 1, Denmark 0

Denmark 0 0 — 0 England 1 0 — 1 First Half_1, England, James, (Daly), 6th minute. Second Half_None. Goalies_Denmark,…

Denmark 0 0 — 0 England 1 0 — 1

First Half_1, England, James, (Daly), 6th minute.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Denmark, Lene Christensen, Kathrine Ostergaard Larsen, Maja Bay Ostergaard; England, Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Ellie Roebuck.

Yellow Cards_None.

Referee_Tess Olofsson. Assistant Referees_Lucie Ratajova, Polyxeni Irodotou, Tatiana Guzman. 4th Official_Hyeon Jeong Oh.

A_40,439.

___

