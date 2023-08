DP World Tour Schedule

Nov. 24-27 _ Fortinet Australian PGA Championship (Cameron Smith) Nov. 24-27 _ Joburg Open (Dan Bradbury) Dec. 1-4 _ Investec…

Nov. 24-27 _ Fortinet Australian PGA Championship (Cameron Smith)

Nov. 24-27 _ Joburg Open (Dan Bradbury)

Dec. 1-4 _ Investec South African Open Championship (Thriston Lawrence)

Dec. 1-4 _ ISPS Handa Australian Open (Adrian Meronk)

Dec. 8-11 _ Alfred Dunhill Championship (Ockie Strydom)

Dec. 15-18 _ AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open (Antoine Rozner)

Jan. 13-15 _ Hero Cup (Great Britain and Ireland)

Jan. 19-22 _ Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (Victor Perez)

Jan. 26-30 _ Hero Dubai Desert Classic (Rory McIlroy)

Feb. 2-5 _ Ras Al Khaimah Championship (Daniel Gavins)

Feb. 9-12 _ Singapore Classic (Ockie Strydom)

Feb. 16-19 _ Thailand Classic (Thorbjorn Olesen)

Feb. 23-26 _ Hero Indian Open (Marcel Siem)

March 9-12 _ Magical Kenya Open (Jorge Campillo)

March 16-19 _ SDC Championship (Matthew Baldwin)

March 22-26 _ World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play (Sam Burns)

March 23-26 _ Jonsson Workwear Open (Nick Bachem)

April 6-9 _ Masters Tournament (Jon Rahm)

April 20-23 _ ISPS HANDA – Championship (Lucas Herbert)

April 26-30 _ Korea Championship (Pablo Larrazabal)

May 4-7 _ DS Automobiles Italian Open (Adrian Meronk)

May 11-14 _ Soudal Open (Simon Forsstrom)

May 18-21 _ PGA Championship (Brooks Koepka)

May 25-28 _ KLM Open (Pablo Larrazabal)

June 1-4 _ Porsche European Open (Tom McKibbin)

June 8-11 _ Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed (Dale Whitnell)

June 15-18 _ U.S. Open (Wyndham Clark)

June 22-25 _ BMW International Open (Thriston Lawrence)

June 29-July 2 _ Betfred British Masters (Daniel Hillier)

July 6-9 _ Made in HimmerLand (Rasmus Hojgaard)

July 13-16 _ Barbasol Championship (Vincent Norrman)

July 13-16 _ Genesis Scottish Open (Rory McIlroy)

July 20-23 _ Barracuda Championship (Akshay Bhatia)

July 20-23 _ The Open Championship (Brian Harman)

Aug. 17-20 _ ISPS Handa World Invitational, Ballymena, United Kingdom

Aug. 24-27 _ Czech Masters, Prague

Aug. 31-Sept. 3 _ Omega European Masters, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

Sept. 7-10 _ Irish Open, Kildare, Ireland

Sept. 14-17 _ BMW PGA Championship, Virginia Water, United Kingdom

Sept. 21-24 _ Cazoo Open de France, Guyancourt, France

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ Ryder Cup, Rome

Oct. 5-8 _ Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, St Andrews, United Kingdom

Oct. 12-15 _ Open de Espana, Madrid

Nov. 9-12 _ Nedbank Golf Challenge, Sun City, South Africa

Nov. 16-19 _ DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

