Dodgers try to extend win streak, take on the Mets

Los Angeles Dodgers (51-38, first in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (42-48, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (6-5, 4.76 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Mets: Justin Verlander (3-4, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -125, Mets +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the New York Mets.

New York has a 42-48 record overall and a 20-19 record in home games. The Mets have a 29-19 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Los Angeles has a 51-38 record overall and a 22-22 record in road games. Dodgers hitters have a collective .331 on-base percentage, the fifth-best percentage in MLB play.

The matchup Friday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Nimmo has 13 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 41 RBI for the Mets. Francisco Alvarez is 12-for-34 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .323 batting average, and has 31 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 40 walks and 61 RBI. Mookie Betts is 16-for-35 with six home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .255 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .283 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Tommy Pham: day-to-day (groin), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Dodgers: Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (knee), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (neck), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

