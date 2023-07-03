Dodgers play the Pirates in first of 4-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (39-44, third in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (46-37, second in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Pittsburgh Pirates (39-44, third in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (46-37, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (0-0); Dodgers: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers begin a four-game series at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

Los Angeles has a 24-15 record in home games and a 46-37 record overall. The Dodgers have a 37-13 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Pittsburgh is 17-23 on the road and 39-44 overall. The Pirates have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.33.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has a .318 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has 28 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs. Mookie Betts is 12-for-33 with five home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 20 doubles, three triples and eight home runs while hitting .275 for the Pirates. Carlos Santana is 14-for-40 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .254 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (knee), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (neck), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Hernandez: 15-Day IL (calf), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.