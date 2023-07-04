Diamondbacks host the Mets to begin 3-game series

New York Mets (38-46, fourth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (50-35, first in the NL West) Phoenix; Tuesday,…

New York Mets (38-46, fourth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (50-35, first in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Kodai Senga (6-5, 3.53 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (1-4, 6.54 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -115, Diamondbacks -105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the New York Mets to begin a three-game series.

Arizona has gone 24-20 in home games and 50-35 overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .329 on-base percentage, the sixth-best percentage in MLB play.

New York has an 18-27 record in road games and a 38-46 record overall. Mets hitters have a collective .401 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the NL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has 20 doubles, three triples and 17 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Alek Thomas is 10-for-39 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso has seven doubles, a triple and 25 home runs while hitting .221 for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 11-for-39 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .242 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Mets: 4-6, .230 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Carroll: day-to-day (shoulder), Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (calf), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Mets: Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.