Diamondbacks come into matchup against the Cardinals on losing streak

St. Louis Cardinals (45-56, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (54-47, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Steven Matz (0-0); Diamondbacks: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -120, Cardinals +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks look to stop a five-game skid when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Arizona has gone 26-25 in home games and 54-47 overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

St. Louis has a 23-30 record in road games and a 45-56 record overall. The Cardinals have a 25-16 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 21 home runs while slugging .518. Ketel Marte is 14-for-41 with four doubles, two triples, two home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Brendan Donovan has nine doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 34 RBI for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 15-for-40 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 2-8, .252 batting average, 7.48 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .298 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (back), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (calf), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Cardinals: Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nolan Gorman: day-to-day (back), Willson Contreras: day-to-day (hip), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

