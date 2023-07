Denmark 1, China 0

China 0 0 — 0 Denmark 0 1 — 1 First Half_None. Second Half_1, Denmark, Vangsgaard, (Harder), 90th minute. Goalies_China,…

China 0 0 — 0 Denmark 0 1 — 1

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Denmark, Vangsgaard, (Harder), 90th minute.

Goalies_China, Xu Huan, Yu Zhu, Hongyan Pan; Denmark, Lene Christensen, Kathrine Ostergaard Larsen, Maja Bay Ostergaard.

Yellow Cards_Sevecke, Denmark, 40th.

Referee_Marie-Soleil Beaudoin. Assistant Referees_Chantal Boudreau, Stephanie-Dale Yee Sing, Armando Villarreal. 4th Official_Akhona Zennith Makalima.

___

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.