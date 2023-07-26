Cyclist Filip Maciejuk given a 30-day ban for causing a mass crash at the Tour of Flanders

AIGLE, Switzerland (AP) — After causing a mass crash with a dangerous move at the Tour of Flanders, Filip Maciejuk…

AIGLE, Switzerland (AP) — After causing a mass crash with a dangerous move at the Tour of Flanders, Filip Maciejuk was given a 30-day ban Wednesday by the International Cycling Union.

The 23-year-old Polish rider for the Bahrain Victorious team will miss the Tour of Poland, which starts Friday, and the world championships, which start on Aug. 3 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Former world champion Peter Sagan was among the riders forced to abandon the one-day, cobbled-road classic on April 2 in the pile-up caused by Maciejuk after he veered back on the road after advancing on a grassy footpath.

Maciejuk was disqualified and apologized that day, writing on Twitter: “This should not happen and was a big error in my judgment.”

The UCI said the Polish rider “caused the crash of several riders in the peloton after riding outside of the racecourse and through a puddle on the roadside.”

The sport’s governing body added “it is strictly prohibited for riders to use sidewalks, lanes or cycle paths that do not form part of the racecourse.”

Maciejuk’s 30-day ban started Tuesday.

