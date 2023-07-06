Cubs meet the Brewers with 2-1 series lead

Chicago Cubs (40-45, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (46-41, second in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Thursday, 2:10…

Chicago Cubs (40-45, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (46-41, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (9-6, 2.76 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (5-7, 4.57 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -112, Cubs -107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers with a 2-1 series lead.

Milwaukee has a 23-20 record in home games and a 46-41 record overall. The Brewers have hit 91 total home runs to rank 10th in the NL.

Chicago is 40-45 overall and 19-23 on the road. The Cubs have a 15-29 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Thursday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 17 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs while hitting .283 for the Brewers. Raimel Tapia is 5-for-20 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Dansby Swanson has 15 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 36 RBI while hitting .258 for the Cubs. Cody Bellinger is 16-for-38 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .256 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Cubs: 3-7, .251 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Dansby Swanson: day-to-day (heel), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.