Cubs look to stop 3-game slide, take on the Brewers

Chicago Cubs (38-45, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (46-39, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (3-3, 3.02 ERA, .98 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Brewers: Wade Miley (5-2, 3.02 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -123, Cubs +104; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs are looking to break a three-game losing streak with a win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has a 46-39 record overall and a 23-18 record in home games. The Brewers have gone 34-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Chicago has a 38-45 record overall and a 17-23 record in road games. The Cubs have gone 29-17 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Brewers are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 17 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs while hitting .279 for the Brewers. Raimel Tapia is 4-for-23 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has 15 doubles, three triples and five home runs for the Cubs. Cody Bellinger is 13-for-35 with two doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .238 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Cubs: 3-7, .254 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Brewers: Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Nick Madrigal: day-to-day (hamstring), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (knee), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (wrist), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

