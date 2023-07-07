Corbin Carroll returns to Arizona lineup a day after leaving because of shoulder soreness

PHOENIX (AP) — All-Star rookie Corbin Carroll was back in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ lineup Friday, a day after coming out…

PHOENIX (AP) — All-Star rookie Corbin Carroll was back in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ lineup Friday, a day after coming out because of a second recent shoulder scare.

An MRI taken early Friday showed no structural damage, and Carroll and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said it mirrored all previous assessments of the right shoulder that was surgically repaired after the outfielder had a torn labrum in May 2021.

Carroll came out Thursday night against the New York Mets after a swing, the second time in a week he left due to pain in the shoulder.

“We got some unbelievable news,” Lovullo said Friday before Arizona faced the Pittsburgh Pirates. “It’s exactly the same as every other MRI we’ve taken in the last couple years. It was a rough morning waiting, but it was great news.”

Carroll took some swings Friday in the batting cage and said he felt fine.

“Full range of motion, everything,” said Carroll, who said Lovullo offered him the day off, but that he wanted to return Friday.

Lovullo said trainers compared the feeling in Carroll’s shoulder to a stinger, an injury that football players might feel in the neck or upper back after a collision.

Carroll came out of a game June 29 against Tampa Bay after hurting the shoulder during an at-bat in the third inning, missed two games before pinch-hitting Sunday. He came back to play Tuesday against the Mets, but left Thursday holding his shoulder after a swing in the seventh inning.

He returned to the lineup Friday, batting second and playing center field. He also appears to be clear for participating to play in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night in Seattle, Carroll’s hometown.

