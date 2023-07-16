Conforto, Bailey hit 10th-inning doubles and Giants beat Pirates 8-4 to win 5th straight

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Conforto and Patrick Bailey hit two-run doubles in a five-run 10th inning, and the San Francisco…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Conforto and Patrick Bailey hit two-run doubles in a five-run 10th inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-4 on Sunday to finish a three-game sweep and extend their winning streak to five.

With automatic runner Casey Schmitt on second, Wilmer Flores singled off Yerry De Los Santos (0-1) starting the 10th and Joc Pederson hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly.

J.D. Davis walked, Conforto doubled to the right-center gap for a 6-3 lead and Mike Yastrzemski was intentionally walked. Luis Matos was intentionally walked and Bailey doubled to left to put the Giants ahead 8-3.

“I think it speaks to the club’s resilience, which is something we’ve been talking about for several years here,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “I think that’s still the true character of this team. I think it speaks to an unselfish, team-first mentality that was really the key to our season in 2021. You’re starting to see signals of that over the course of the last several months.”

Conforto also had a go-ahead hit Saturday, a two-run single that broke a tie in the eighth inning of a 3-1 victory.

“He’s been in the biggest moments on the biggest stages,” Kapler said. “He’s kind of a pretty proven commodity in those big moments.”

Ryan Walker (3-0) struck out one in a perfect ninth, and Scott Alexander allowed Henry Davis’ RBI single in the 10th.

Pittsburgh (41-52) has lost seven of eight, dropping a season-worst 11 games under .500. The Pirates are 21-44 after a 20-8 start.

“We have to continue to go, but we have to execute,” Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said. “That’s the main thing. We had opportunities to win that game today and didn’t execute. … I don’t know if it surprises me. It’s just, we have to play better.”

Pittsburgh tied the score 3-3 in the eighth when Andrew McCutchen singled in his first game off the injured list and came home on Jared Triolo’s sacrifice fly.

Giants starter Alex Wood allowed one run, five hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.

San Francisco took a 3-0 lead in the third off Osvaldo Bido on J.D. Davis’ RBI single, Henry Davis’ run-scoring error in right on Matos’ RBI grounder.

“We need to come out and not get into a slump and come out here and make a statement,” Davis said. “Even if it’s winning the series, getting a sweep is even better. I think it’s huge for us just to get things rolling.”

Bido gave up three runs and four hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Bryan Reynolds had an RBI single in the second and Triolo hit a run-scoring grounder in the sixth.

“Nothing has changed in the locker room,” Reynolds said. “If we pitch, we don’t hit. If we hit, we give up runs. It’s hard to win like that.”

TWIN KILLING

Tyler Rogers allowed the tying run in the eighth and was removed with one out and runners on the corners. Taylor Rogers, Tyler’s identical twin, relieved and struck out Tucupita Marcano before hitting Nick Gonzales with a pitch and striking out Jason Delay to leave the bases loaded.

“I didn’t look at it any different,” Taylor Rogers said. “Probably a good storyline, but it’s still the same. You feel good when you strand runners for somebody else, you feel bad when you don’t. … Quick high-five as you would have from anybody else.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: McCutchen went 1 for 5 after missing six games with right elbow inflammation. … INF Rodolfo Castro was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Logan Webb (8-7, 3.14) will start Monday’s opener of a four-game series at Cincinnati. Webb struck out 10, allowing seven hits, in nine shutout innings against the Rockies on July 9.

Pirates: RHP Quinn Priester (0-0, 0.00) is expected to make his major league debut Monday in a series opener against Cleveland. The 22-year-old, selected 18th overall in the 2019 amateur draft, is 7-3 with a 4.31 ERA in 18 starts with Triple-A Indianapolis this season.

