Colombia 2, South Korea 0

South Korea 0 0 — 0 Colombia 2 0 — 2

First Half_1, Colombia, Usme, (penalty kick), 30th minute; 2, Colombia, Caicedo Alegria, 39th.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_South Korea, Young Geul Yoon, Jung Mi Kim, Jisu Ryu; Colombia, Catalina Perez, Sandra Sepulveda, Natalia Giraldo Alzate.

Yellow Cards_Vanegas, Colombia, 10th; Seo Yeon, South Korea, 29th; Arias, Colombia, 45th+6; Seonjoo, South Korea, 45th+7.

Referee_Rebecca Welch. Assistant Referees_Natalie Aspinall, Anita Vad, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Marianela Araya Cruz.

