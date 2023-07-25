Colombia 2, South Korea 0

|South Korea
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Colombia
|2
|0
|—
|2
First Half_1, Colombia, Usme, (penalty kick), 30th minute; 2, Colombia, Caicedo Alegria, 39th.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_South Korea, Young Geul Yoon, Jung Mi Kim, Jisu Ryu; Colombia, Catalina Perez, Sandra Sepulveda, Natalia Giraldo Alzate.
Yellow Cards_Vanegas, Colombia, 10th; Seo Yeon, South Korea, 29th; Arias, Colombia, 45th+6; Seonjoo, South Korea, 45th+7.
Referee_Rebecca Welch. Assistant Referees_Natalie Aspinall, Anita Vad, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Marianela Araya Cruz.
___
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.