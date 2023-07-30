Live Radio
Colombia 2, Germany 1

The Associated Press

July 30, 2023, 7:39 AM

Colombia 0 2 2
Germany 0 1 1

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Colombia, Caicedo Alegria, 52nd minute; 2, Germany, Popp, (penalty kick), 89th; 3, Colombia, Vanegas, (Santos), 90th+7.

Goalies_Colombia, Catalina Perez, Sandra Sepulveda, Natalia Giraldo Alzate; Germany, Merle Frohms, Ann Katrin Berger, Stina Johannes.

Yellow Cards_Oberdorf, Germany, 56th; Bedoya Durango, Colombia, 62nd; Ospina, Colombia, 79th; Perez, Colombia, 88th.

Referee_Melissa Paola Borjas Pastrana. Assistant Referees_Shirley Susana Perello Lopez, Sandra Ramirez. 4th Official_Yoshimi Yamashita.

