Colombia 2, Germany 1

Colombia 0 2 — 2 Germany 0 1 — 1

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Colombia, Caicedo Alegria, 52nd minute; 2, Germany, Popp, (penalty kick), 89th; 3, Colombia, Vanegas, (Santos), 90th+7.

Goalies_Colombia, Catalina Perez, Sandra Sepulveda, Natalia Giraldo Alzate; Germany, Merle Frohms, Ann Katrin Berger, Stina Johannes.

Yellow Cards_Oberdorf, Germany, 56th; Bedoya Durango, Colombia, 62nd; Ospina, Colombia, 79th; Perez, Colombia, 88th.

Referee_Melissa Paola Borjas Pastrana. Assistant Referees_Shirley Susana Perello Lopez, Sandra Ramirez. 4th Official_Yoshimi Yamashita.

