Chicago visits Seattle for non-conference matchup

Chicago Sky (8-12, 3-10 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (4-16, 4-7 Western Conference)

Seattle; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm host Courtney Williams and the Chicago Sky in non-conference play.

The Storm have gone 2-10 in home games. Seattle allows 86.4 points and has been outscored by 7.4 points per game.

The Sky have gone 4-6 away from home. Chicago is third in the Eastern Conference giving up 81.8 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyd is averaging 25.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Storm. Ezi Magbegor is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Alanna Smith is averaging 9.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Sky. Kahleah Copper is averaging 15.6 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the past 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 1-9, averaging 81.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.4 points per game.

Sky: 3-7, averaging 76.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

INJURIES: Storm: None listed.

Sky: Ruthy Hebard: out (personal), Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.