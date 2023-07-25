Chicago hosts Las Vegas after Wilson’s 35-point showing

Las Vegas Aces (21-2, 13-1 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (9-13, 3-10 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Las Vegas Aces (21-2, 13-1 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (9-13, 3-10 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Aces -14.5; over/under is 168.5

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas faces the Chicago Sky after A’ja Wilson scored 35 points in the Aces’ 98-81 win against the Minnesota Lynx.

The Sky have gone 4-7 in home games. Chicago is third in the WNBA with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Elizabeth Williams averaging 2.5 offensive boards.

The Aces are 10-2 on the road. Las Vegas is the best team in the Western Conference allowing only 78.0 points per game while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Aces won 93-80 in the last matchup on June 11.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Williams is averaging nine points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Sky. Kahleah Copper is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Wilson is averaging 20.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Aces. Kelsey Plum is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points per game.

Aces: 9-1, averaging 94.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Ruthy Hebard: out (personal), Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.