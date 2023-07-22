Cheyenne Knight, Elizabeth Szokol hold on to win LPGA Tour’s lone team event

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Cheyenne Knight and Elizabeth Szokol held off Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan by a stroke Saturday…

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Cheyenne Knight and Elizabeth Szokol held off Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan by a stroke Saturday to win the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, the LPGA Tour’s lone team event.

Knight and Szokol closed with a 5-under 65 in better-ball play at Midland Country Club, waiting out a delay of 1 hour, 40 minutes because of lightning while they were on the 13th hole.

“We’ve been friends for such a long time,” Knight said. “I couldn’t have asked for anything better than to get the win with her, and it’s such a fun event. You know, we’re normally just kind of by ourselves out there, so to have someone so fun and positive and kind of keep it light is just incredible.”

The 29-year-old Szokol took her first LPGA Tour title, while the 26-year-old Knight also won the 2019 Ascendant LPGA. The U.S. duo tied for fourth last year after missing the cut in 2021.

“It’s amazing to get my first win.” Szokol said. “It’s something I’ve been working for a long time, and it’s so tough to win out here. Everyone is such a great player. So, to finally do that, and it’s even better with Cheyenne by my side.”

They finished at 23 under, following a better-ball 61 in the second round Thursday with an alternate-shot 62 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round.

After Castren made a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th, Knight holed a 6-footer for bridie to maintain their one-stroke lead.

“That was definitely the shot of the day.” Szokol said.

Both teams parred the par-3 18th.

Castren and Tan shot a 63. They also finished second last year.

“It’s been overall a really fun week. Right now, it sucks,” Tan said. “I think when I wake up tomorrow morning, I will cherish the moments that we’ve been through the last few days, and I can only choose to take on the positives.”

The teams of Celine Boutier-Yuka Saso (62), Jodi Ewart Shadoff-Emma Talley (63) and Celine Borge-Polly Mack (63) tied for third at 20 under. Stacy Lewis and Maria Fassi had a 63 to finish sixth at 19 under.

