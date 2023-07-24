Champions League qualifying draw list

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw for the third qualifying round of the Champions League:
Champions Path
First Leg
Aug. 8-9
Rakow Czestochowa (Poland) or Qarabag (Azerbaijan) vs. Aris Limassol (Cyprus) or BATE Borisov (Belarus)
Zrinjski Mostar (Bosnia-Herzegovina) or Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) vs. Sheriff (Moldova) or Maccabi Haifa (Israel)
AEK Athens (Greece) vs. Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) or Astana (Kazakhstan)
Ludogorets (Bulgaria) or Olimpija Ljubljana (Slovenia) vs. Zalgiris Vilnius (Lithuania) or Galatasaray (Turkey)
Breidablik (Iceland) or Copenhagen (Denmark) vs. Sparta Prague (Czech Republic)
KI Klaksvík (Faeroe Islands) or Hacken (Sweden) vs. HJK Helsinki (Finland) or Molde (Norway)
Second Leg
Aug. 15
Aris Limassol (Cyprus) or BATE Borisov (Belarus) vs. Rakow Czestochowa (Poland) or Qarabag (Azerbaijan)
Sheriff (Moldova) or Maccabi Haifa (Israel) vs. Zrinjski Mostar (Bosnia-Herzegovina) or Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia)
Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) or Astana (Kazakhstan) vs. AEK Athens (Greece)
Zalgiris Vilnius (Lithuania) or Galatasaray (Turkey) vs. Ludogorets (Bulgaria) or Olimpija Ljubljana (Slovenia)
Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) vs. Breidablik (Iceland) or Copenhagen (Denmark)
HJK Helsinki (Finland) or Molde (Norway) vs. KI Klaksvík (Faeroe Islands) or Hacken (Sweden)
League Path
First Leg
Aug. 8-9
Braga (Portugal) vs. TSC Backa Topola (Serbia)
Rangers (Scotland) vs. Servette (Switzerland) or Genk (Belgium)
Dnipro-1 (Ukraine) or Panathinaikos (Greece) vs. Marseille (France)
PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs. Sturm Graz (Austria)
Second Leg
Aug. 15
TSC Backa Topola (Serbia) vs. Braga (Portugal)
Servette (Switzerland) or Genk (Belgium) vs. Rangers (Scotland)
Marseille (France) vs. Dnipro-1 (Ukraine) or Panathinaikos (Greece)
Sturm Graz (Austria) vs. PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)
