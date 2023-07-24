Carolina Hurricanes sign defenseman Tony DeAngelo to a 1-year deal

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have signed defenseman Tony DeAngelo to a one-year deal, bringing him back to…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have signed defenseman Tony DeAngelo to a one-year deal, bringing him back to the team for the second time in three seasons.

The deal announced Monday will pay $1.675 million to the 27-year-old DeAngelo, who spent the 2021-22 season with Carolina as an offensive threat on the blue line. DeAngelo had 10 goals and 41 assists in 64 games with the Hurricanes, then had one goal and nine assists in 14 playoff games that season.

Carolina traded him to Philadelphia last summer for a fourth-round pick, and DeAngelo had 11 goals with 31 assists in 70 games last season. The Flyers had signed him to a two-year, $10 million deal after acquiring him, but they placed him on unconditional waivers earlier this month.

