Cardinals’ Nolan Gorman misses Sunday’s game against Cubs with lower back tightness

The Associated Press

July 30, 2023, 2:32 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman was scratched from Sunday’s game with lower back tightness.

Gorman was in the original starting lineup against the Chicago Cubs. He was scheduled to bat third in the final game of the four-game series.

He is listed day to day.

Taylor Motter replaced Gorman at second base.

Gorman is hitting .241. He is tied for the team lead with 22 homers entering Sunday.

