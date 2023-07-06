Cardinals look to break slide in game against the Marlins

St. Louis Cardinals (35-51, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (51-37, second in the NL East) Miami; Thursday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (35-51, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (51-37, second in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (5-5, 4.60 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Marlins: Eury Perez (5-2, 2.47 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -135, Cardinals +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals, on a three-game losing streak, play the Miami Marlins.

Miami has a 28-16 record at home and a 51-37 record overall. The Marlins have a 39-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

St. Louis has an 18-26 record in road games and a 35-51 record overall. The Cardinals are third in the NL with 116 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 18 doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Marlins. Jorge Soler is 10-for-36 with six doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 57 RBI while hitting .280 for the Cardinals. Brendan Donovan is 15-for-35 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 7-3, .288 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .290 batting average, 6.30 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (knee), Andrew Nardi: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (oblique), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Tommy Edman: day-to-day (wrist), Andrew Knizner: 10-Day IL (groin), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (hip), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.