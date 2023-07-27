Cardinals host the Cubs, aim to continue home win streak

Chicago Cubs (50-51, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (46-57, fourth in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Chicago Cubs (50-51, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (46-57, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (10-3, 2.95 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (6-5, 4.33 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -110, Cardinals -109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals will try to keep a five-game home win streak alive when they face the Chicago Cubs.

St. Louis has a 46-57 record overall and a 22-26 record in home games. The Cardinals are 30-11 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Chicago has a 23-25 record on the road and a 50-51 record overall. Cubs pitchers have a collective 4.14 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

The matchup Thursday is the 10th time these teams meet this season. The Cubs have a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has 19 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 77 RBI for the Cardinals. Nolan Gorman is 14-for-39 with three doubles, five home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has 17 doubles, four triples and seven home runs while hitting .282 for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 5-for-21 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .272 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .301 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

