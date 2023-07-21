Cardinals aim to keep win streak alive against the Cubs

St. Louis Cardinals (44-53, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (45-51, third in the NL Central) Chicago; Friday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (44-53, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (45-51, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (7-5, 4.29 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (9-3, 2.96 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -125, Cardinals +106

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals seek to build upon a six-game win streak with a victory against the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago is 45-51 overall and 24-26 at home. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .250, which ranks ninth in the NL.

St. Louis has a 44-53 record overall and a 22-27 record on the road. The Cardinals are 9-19 in games decided by one run.

Friday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Cardinals have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has 15 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 54 RBI for the Cubs. Cody Bellinger is 14-for-37 with a double, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has 19 doubles, two triples and 21 home runs for the Cardinals. Willson Contreras is 14-for-31 with five doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .267 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Cardinals: 8-2, .291 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Dansby Swanson: 10-Day IL (heel), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (hip), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.