Cancer survivor Caicedo scores in Colombia’s 2-0 win over South Korea at the Women’s World Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — A cancer survivor, a Real Madrid star and now a scorer on her debut at the Women’s World Cup. Linda Caicedo is an inspirational figure already at the age of 18.

Her broad smile at the end of Colombia’s 2-0 win over South Korea on Tuesday lit up Sydney Football Stadium almost as much as her skills on the field.

Having feared this moment would never come when diagnosed with ovarian cancer aged 15, she made the most of being on the biggest stage in women’s soccer.

“It is my first World Cup with the senior team and therefore I have to enjoy this tournament,” Caicedo said. “No pressure. I know how young I am, everything that I (still) have to learn, the experience that I have to get.”

Caicedo talks and plays with a maturity beyond her teenage years.

As a child prodigy, she made her senior team debut aged just 14. Then came the cancer diagnosis which threw such a promising career into doubt.

Now, here she was, lighting up the World Cup with a performance that justified her status as one of the rising stars of the sport.

“I just try to enjoy this moment,” she said, cautious not to over-think things or lose sight of the bigger picture. “A football player has to be focused.”

South Korea could not contain Caicedo, whose speed and footwork constantly forced her opponents to retreat.

That was the case as she burst forward from the halfway line in the first half before doubling Colombia’s lead and effectively putting the result beyond doubt.

Cutting in from the left wing, she beat a number of Korean players before curling in a shot from the edge of the box. While her effort appeared too central to trouble South Korea’s Yoon Young-geul, the goalkeeper got her positioning wrong and instead fumbled the ball into the net.

Caicedo certainly didn’t mind getting the helping hand as she raced toward Colombia’s fans in celebration.

South Korea coach Colin Bell was less impressed with his team’s defensive marking.

“Obviously Linda is a really big talent, but we just gave her too much space, ” he said, adding that his defenders should have gone in for firm but fair slide tackles. “We had the options to do that also before the second goal. You cannot just shadow a player. You need that physicality but obviously Linda is capable and very strong in one-v-one.”

Bell’s frustration was evident at the end of the game, but stopping a player of Caicedo’s qualities is easier said than done.

“This was a football exhibition and also a confidence exhibition. she brings joy to everyone,” Colombia’s assistant coach Mario Abadia said. “It’s great to see such players, how they evolve and how they take ownership of such a game like she did.”

In a moment for the history books for talented teens, 16-year-old Casey Phair became the youngest-ever player at a senior soccer World Cup when she went on as a second-half substitute for South Korea.

By then, it was too late.

The Colombians took the lead from a penalty in the 30th minute after Shim Seo-yeon handled a goal-bound effort from Manuela Vanegas in the area. Catalina Usme converted from the spot.

Caicedo’s goal gave the Colombians a bigger buffer.

Lee Geum-min was close to pulling a goal back at the end of the half with a powerful header, but was denied by the flying save of Catalina Perez.

These were the last two teams to begin their campaigns in the tournament co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, and it was the 300th game in Women’s World Cup history.

The win could be crucial to Colombia’s chances of advancing to the round of 16 after Germany delivered a statement of intent in Group H with a 6-0 rout of Morocco on Monday.

WHAT’S NEXT

Colombia and Germany meet in Sydney on Sunday, while South Korea and Morocco face each other in Adelaide on the same day.

