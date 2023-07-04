Canada beats Cuba 4-2 and will play US in CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal

HOUSTON (AP) — Canada advanced to a quarterfinal matchup against the United States in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, beating Cuba…

HOUSTON (AP) — Canada advanced to a quarterfinal matchup against the United States in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, beating Cuba 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Guatemala also advanced with a 3-2 victory over Guadeloupe at Harrison, New Jersey, and will play Jamaica in the opener of a quarterfinal doubleheader at Cincinnati on Sunday, followed by the U.S.-Canada matchup.

In the other quarterfinal doubleheader, Mexico will play Costa Rica on Saturday after Panama meets invited guest Qatar at Arlington, Texas.

Junior Hoilett converted a 21st-minute penalty kick for No. 45 Canada after a hand ball on Eduardo Hernandez on Hoilett’s cross.

Jonathan Osorio scored in the 26th off Lucas Cavallini’s pass, Jayden Nelson on a rebound of Cavallini’s shot in the 47th and Liam Millar in the 61st on a header from Hoilett’s corner kick.

Cuba, ranked 166th, scored on penalty kicks by Luis Paradela in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time and Maikel Reyes in the 89th.

No. 116 Guatemala won Group C with six points and Canada finished second with five. Guadeloupe had four and Cuba zero.

No. 42 Costa Rica defeated Martinique 6-4 at Harrison to advance, and 57th-ranked Panama, already assured a quarterfinal berth, drew No. 76 El Salvador 2-2. Guadeloupe and Martinique are not ranked because they are not FIFA members.

