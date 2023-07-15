British Open, Yardage and par

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Yardage and par for Royal Liverpool Golf Club, site of the 151st British Open to be…

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Yardage and par for Royal Liverpool Golf Club, site of the 151st British Open to be played July 20-23:

Hole Par Yds 1 4 459 2 4 453 3 4 426 4 4 367 5 5 520 6 3 201 7 4 481 8 4 435 9 3 218 Out 35 3561 10 4 507 11 4 392 12 4 449 13 3 194 14 4 454 15 5 620 16 4 461 17 3 136 18 5 609 In 36 3822 Total 71 7383

