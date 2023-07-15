Live Radio
British Open, Yardage and par

The Associated Press

July 15, 2023, 12:07 PM

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Yardage and par for Royal Liverpool Golf Club, site of the 151st British Open to be played July 20-23:

Hole Par Yds
1 4 459
2 4 453
3 4 426
4 4 367
5 5 520
6 3 201
7 4 481
8 4 435
9 3 218
Out 35 3561
10 4 507
11 4 392
12 4 449
13 3 194
14 4 454
15 5 620
16 4 461
17 3 136
18 5 609
In 36 3822
Total 71 7383

