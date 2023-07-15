British Open, Yardage and par

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Yardage and par for Royal Liverpool Golf Club, site of the 151st British Open to be played July 20-23:
|Hole
|Par
|Yds
|1
|4
|459
|2
|4
|453
|3
|4
|426
|4
|4
|367
|5
|5
|520
|6
|3
|201
|7
|4
|481
|8
|4
|435
|9
|3
|218
|Out
|35
|3561
|10
|4
|507
|11
|4
|392
|12
|4
|449
|13
|3
|194
|14
|4
|454
|15
|5
|620
|16
|4
|461
|17
|3
|136
|18
|5
|609
|In
|36
|3822
|Total
|71
|7383
