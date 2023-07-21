Live Radio
British Open Scores

The Associated Press

July 21, 2023, 11:18 PM

Friday

At Old Greenwood

Truckee, Calif.

Purse: $3.8 million

Yardage: 7,480; Par: 71

Second Round

Ryan Gerard, United States 64-64—128
Patrick Rodgers, United States 64-67—131
Vincent Norrman, Sweden 66-67—133
Beau Hossler, United States 64-69—133
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 67-66—133
Cameron Champ, United States 68-66—134
James Morrison, England 66-68—134
Alexander Levy, France 63-71—134
Sean Crocker, United States 67-68—135
Carl Yuan, China 67-68—135
Chesson Hadley, United States 66-69—135
Ryo Hisatsune, Japan 71-64—135
David Lipsky, United States 69-66—135
Matthew NeSmith, United States 68-67—135
Kevin Chappell, United States 67-68—135
Chez Reavie, United States 68-67—135
Zecheng Dou, China 71-65—136
Brent Grant, United States 65-71—136
William McGirt, United States 69-67—136
MJ Daffue, South Africa 67-69—136
Martin Laird, Scotland 65-71—136
James Hahn, United States 66-71—137
Seung-Yul Noh, South Korea 62-75—137
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 65-72—137
Chad Ramey, United States 68-69—137
Trevor Werbylo, United States 69-68—137
Marcus Armitage, England 67-70—137
Julien Guerrier, France 67-70—137
Mark Hubbard, United States 69-68—137
JC Ritchie, South Africa 70-67—137
Kevin Roy, United States 69-68—137
Sam Stevens, United States 68-69—137
Joakim Lagergren, Sweden 71-66—137
J.J. Spaun, United States 67-70—137
Joel Dahmen, United States 67-70—137
Jens Dantorp, Sweden 68-69—137
Rico Hoey, United States 71-66—137
Carson Young, United States 65-73—138
Akshay Bhatia, United States 69-69—138
Stephan Jaeger, Germany 68-70—138
Jason Scrivener, Australia 69-69—138
Bastien Amat, France 71-67—138
Wesley Bryan, United States 66-72—138
Nathan Kimsey, England 65-73—138
Peter Kuest, United States 68-70—138
Troy Merritt, United States 66-72—138
Andy Sullivan, England 69-69—138
Martin Trainer, France 68-70—138
Chase Hanna, United States 70-68—138
Russell Knox, Scotland 69-69—138
Robert Streb, United States 69-69—138
Johannes Veerman, United States 71-68—139
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 69-70—139
Michael Gligic, Canada 74-65—139
Justin Suh, United States 69-70—139
Trevor Cone, United States 71-68—139
Tano Goya, Argentina 70-69—139
Nick Hardy, United States 71-68—139
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 68-71—139
Austin Cook, United States 68-72—140
Augusto Nunez, Argentina 68-72—140
Edoardo Molinari, Italy 71-69—140
Kyle Westmoreland, United States 65-75—140
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 70-72—142
Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa 70-72—142
Charley Hoffman, United States 73-70—143

Missed Cut

Henrik Norlander, Sweden 67-72—139
Andrew Novak, United States 67-72—139
Greyson Sigg, United States 75-64—139
Kevin Tway, United States 68-71—139
Seonghyeon Kim, South Korea 70-69—139
Aaron Baddeley, Australia 71-69—140
Eddy Lai, United States 68-72—140
Brandt Snedeker, United States 72-68—140
Wu Ashun, China 72-68—140
Max McGreevy, United States 72-68—140
Lukas Nemecz, Austria 71-69—140
Harry Higgs, United States 71-69—140
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 67-73—140
Jonas Blixt, Sweden 72-69—141
Kelly Kraft, United States 72-69—141
Matthieu Pavon, France 70-71—141
Kyle Reifers, United States 72-69—141
Austin Smotherman, United States 69-72—141
Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia 70-71—141
Adam Long, United States 69-72—141
Justin Lower, United States 72-69—141
Martin Simonsen, Denmark 70-71—141
Freddy Schott, Germany 73-69—142
Ryan Palmer, United States 69-73—142
Wil Besseling, Netherlands 72-70—142
Simon Forsstrom, Sweden 72-70—142
Keith Mitchell, United States 73-69—142
Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 74-68—142
Angel Hidalgo, Spain 68-74—142
Mikael Lindberg, Sweden 76-66—142
Chris Stroud, United States 68-74—142
Taylor Pendrith, Canada 69-73—142
Jeremy Freiburghaus, Switzerland 69-73—142
Peter Malnati, United States 72-70—142
John Catlin, United States 69-74—143
Grayson Murray, United States 71-72—143
Harrison Endycott, Australia 69-74—143
Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark 72-71—143
Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark 70-73—143
Dale Whitnell, England 70-73—143
Adrien Saddier, France 73-70—143
Jeong-Weon Ko, France 71-73—144
Brandon Matthews, United States 71-73—144
Tyson Alexander, United States 70-74—144
Geoff Ogilvy, Australia 70-74—144
J.J. Henry, United States 70-74—144
Matti Schmid, Germany 73-71—144
Paul Haley, United States 71-74—145
Marcel Schneider, Germany 74-71—145
Ricky Barnes, United States 72-73—145
Sung Kang, South Korea 73-72—145
Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 73-72—145
Jesse Mueller, United States 72-73—145
Doc Redman, United States 74-71—145
Matthias Schwab, Austria 70-75—145
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany 72-73—145
Scott Piercy, United States 71-74—145
Ethan Cairns, United States 73-73—146
Scott Harrington, United States 70-76—146
Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 73-73—146
Cody Gribble, United States 77-69—146
Santiago Tarrio, Spain 72-74—146
Richy Werenski, United States 72-74—146
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 74-72—146
Alexander Knappe, Germany 74-72—146
Ryan Moore, United States 73-73—146
Harry Hall, England 72-74—146
Brice Garnett, United States 77-70—147
Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen, Denmark 76-71—147
Charles Porter, United States 67-80—147
Nick Watney, United States 73-74—147
Greg Chalmers, Australia 73-74—147
Louis De Jager, South Africa 76-71—147
Corey Pereira, United States 72-75—147
Ryan Brehm, United States 67-80—147
Sam Bennett, United States 72-75—147
Sean O’Hair, United States 73-74—147
Tommy Gainey, United States 74-74—148
Kramer Hickok, United States 75-73—148
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 75-73—148
Satoshi Kodaira, Japan 73-76—149
Ted Potter Jr., United States 72-77—149
Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 69-80—149
Daan Huizing, Netherlands 74-75—149
Matt Ryan, United States 76-74—150
Derek Ernst, United States 76-74—150
Clement Sordet, France 74-76—150
Brian Stuard, United States 72-79—151
Michael Duncan, United States 80-72—152
Grant Booth, Australia 76-76—152

Sports
