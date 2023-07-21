British Open Scores

Friday At Old Greenwood Truckee, Calif. Purse: $3.8 million Yardage: 7,480; Par: 71 Second Round Ryan Gerard, United States 64-64—128…

Friday

At Old Greenwood

Truckee, Calif.

Purse: $3.8 million

Yardage: 7,480; Par: 71

Second Round

Ryan Gerard, United States 64-64—128 Patrick Rodgers, United States 64-67—131 Vincent Norrman, Sweden 66-67—133 Beau Hossler, United States 64-69—133 Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 67-66—133 Cameron Champ, United States 68-66—134 James Morrison, England 66-68—134 Alexander Levy, France 63-71—134 Sean Crocker, United States 67-68—135 Carl Yuan, China 67-68—135 Chesson Hadley, United States 66-69—135 Ryo Hisatsune, Japan 71-64—135 David Lipsky, United States 69-66—135 Matthew NeSmith, United States 68-67—135 Kevin Chappell, United States 67-68—135 Chez Reavie, United States 68-67—135 Zecheng Dou, China 71-65—136 Brent Grant, United States 65-71—136 William McGirt, United States 69-67—136 MJ Daffue, South Africa 67-69—136 Martin Laird, Scotland 65-71—136 James Hahn, United States 66-71—137 Seung-Yul Noh, South Korea 62-75—137 Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 65-72—137 Chad Ramey, United States 68-69—137 Trevor Werbylo, United States 69-68—137 Marcus Armitage, England 67-70—137 Julien Guerrier, France 67-70—137 Mark Hubbard, United States 69-68—137 JC Ritchie, South Africa 70-67—137 Kevin Roy, United States 69-68—137 Sam Stevens, United States 68-69—137 Joakim Lagergren, Sweden 71-66—137 J.J. Spaun, United States 67-70—137 Joel Dahmen, United States 67-70—137 Jens Dantorp, Sweden 68-69—137 Rico Hoey, United States 71-66—137 Carson Young, United States 65-73—138 Akshay Bhatia, United States 69-69—138 Stephan Jaeger, Germany 68-70—138 Jason Scrivener, Australia 69-69—138 Bastien Amat, France 71-67—138 Wesley Bryan, United States 66-72—138 Nathan Kimsey, England 65-73—138 Peter Kuest, United States 68-70—138 Troy Merritt, United States 66-72—138 Andy Sullivan, England 69-69—138 Martin Trainer, France 68-70—138 Chase Hanna, United States 70-68—138 Russell Knox, Scotland 69-69—138 Robert Streb, United States 69-69—138 Johannes Veerman, United States 71-68—139 Aaron Cockerill, Canada 69-70—139 Michael Gligic, Canada 74-65—139 Justin Suh, United States 69-70—139 Trevor Cone, United States 71-68—139 Tano Goya, Argentina 70-69—139 Nick Hardy, United States 71-68—139 Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 68-71—139 Austin Cook, United States 68-72—140 Augusto Nunez, Argentina 68-72—140 Edoardo Molinari, Italy 71-69—140 Kyle Westmoreland, United States 65-75—140 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 70-72—142 Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa 70-72—142 Charley Hoffman, United States 73-70—143

Missed Cut

Henrik Norlander, Sweden 67-72—139 Andrew Novak, United States 67-72—139 Greyson Sigg, United States 75-64—139 Kevin Tway, United States 68-71—139 Seonghyeon Kim, South Korea 70-69—139 Aaron Baddeley, Australia 71-69—140 Eddy Lai, United States 68-72—140 Brandt Snedeker, United States 72-68—140 Wu Ashun, China 72-68—140 Max McGreevy, United States 72-68—140 Lukas Nemecz, Austria 71-69—140 Harry Higgs, United States 71-69—140 Scott Jamieson, Scotland 67-73—140 Jonas Blixt, Sweden 72-69—141 Kelly Kraft, United States 72-69—141 Matthieu Pavon, France 70-71—141 Kyle Reifers, United States 72-69—141 Austin Smotherman, United States 69-72—141 Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia 70-71—141 Adam Long, United States 69-72—141 Justin Lower, United States 72-69—141 Martin Simonsen, Denmark 70-71—141 Freddy Schott, Germany 73-69—142 Ryan Palmer, United States 69-73—142 Wil Besseling, Netherlands 72-70—142 Simon Forsstrom, Sweden 72-70—142 Keith Mitchell, United States 73-69—142 Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 74-68—142 Angel Hidalgo, Spain 68-74—142 Mikael Lindberg, Sweden 76-66—142 Chris Stroud, United States 68-74—142 Taylor Pendrith, Canada 69-73—142 Jeremy Freiburghaus, Switzerland 69-73—142 Peter Malnati, United States 72-70—142 John Catlin, United States 69-74—143 Grayson Murray, United States 71-72—143 Harrison Endycott, Australia 69-74—143 Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark 72-71—143 Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark 70-73—143 Dale Whitnell, England 70-73—143 Adrien Saddier, France 73-70—143 Jeong-Weon Ko, France 71-73—144 Brandon Matthews, United States 71-73—144 Tyson Alexander, United States 70-74—144 Geoff Ogilvy, Australia 70-74—144 J.J. Henry, United States 70-74—144 Matti Schmid, Germany 73-71—144 Paul Haley, United States 71-74—145 Marcel Schneider, Germany 74-71—145 Ricky Barnes, United States 72-73—145 Sung Kang, South Korea 73-72—145 Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 73-72—145 Jesse Mueller, United States 72-73—145 Doc Redman, United States 74-71—145 Matthias Schwab, Austria 70-75—145 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany 72-73—145 Scott Piercy, United States 71-74—145 Ethan Cairns, United States 73-73—146 Scott Harrington, United States 70-76—146 Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 73-73—146 Cody Gribble, United States 77-69—146 Santiago Tarrio, Spain 72-74—146 Richy Werenski, United States 72-74—146 Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 74-72—146 Alexander Knappe, Germany 74-72—146 Ryan Moore, United States 73-73—146 Harry Hall, England 72-74—146 Brice Garnett, United States 77-70—147 Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen, Denmark 76-71—147 Charles Porter, United States 67-80—147 Nick Watney, United States 73-74—147 Greg Chalmers, Australia 73-74—147 Louis De Jager, South Africa 76-71—147 Corey Pereira, United States 72-75—147 Ryan Brehm, United States 67-80—147 Sam Bennett, United States 72-75—147 Sean O’Hair, United States 73-74—147 Tommy Gainey, United States 74-74—148 Kramer Hickok, United States 75-73—148 Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 75-73—148 Satoshi Kodaira, Japan 73-76—149 Ted Potter Jr., United States 72-77—149 Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 69-80—149 Daan Huizing, Netherlands 74-75—149 Matt Ryan, United States 76-74—150 Derek Ernst, United States 76-74—150 Clement Sordet, France 74-76—150 Brian Stuard, United States 72-79—151 Michael Duncan, United States 80-72—152 Grant Booth, Australia 76-76—152

