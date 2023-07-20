British Open at a glance

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — A brief look at the opening round Thursday in the British Open at Royal Liverpool: LEADING:…

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — A brief look at the opening round Thursday in the British Open at Royal Liverpool:

LEADING: Tommy Fleetwood, Emiliano Grillo and Christo Lamprecht at 66.

CHASING: Brian Harman, Antoine Rozner and Adrian Otaegui at 67.

CONTENDING: Among the 31 players who broke par were Jordan Spieth (69), Scottie Scheffler (70), Brooks Koepka (70) and Xander Schauffele (70).

SURVIVING: Rory McIlroy was 2 over through 12 holes and his 10-foot par putt on the 18th after taking two shots to get out of bunker allowed him to finish with a 71.

STRUGGLING: Jon Rahm made only one birdie in his round of 74.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Emiliano Grillo holed a 50-foot birdie putt on the 18th to tie for the lead.

AMATEUR HOUR: Christo Lamprecht is the first amateur to share the 18-hole lead at the British Open since Tom Lewis in 2011 at Royal St. George’s.

SHANK OF THE DAY: Jordan Spieth with an 8-iron from an awkward lie at No. 8. The ball was lost and he scrambled for double bogey.

KEY STATISTIC: There were 19 scores of double bogey or worse on the 18th hole Thursday. The last time the British Open was at Royal Liverpool in 2014, there were 26 scores of double bogey or worse the entire tournament.

NOTEWORTHY: Justin Thomas has shot 81-82 in his last two rounds in the majors.

QUOTEWORTHY: “It’s the most well-bunkered golf course that we play. They’re everywhere, and they’re very penal.” — Shane Lowry.

TELEVISION: Friday, 1:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. (Peacock); 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. (USA Network).

