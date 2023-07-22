Brewers designate OF Raimel Tapia for assignment and promote OF Sal Frelick

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers designated outfielder Raimel Tapia for assignment on Saturday, clearing the way for 2021 first-round…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers designated outfielder Raimel Tapia for assignment on Saturday, clearing the way for 2021 first-round draft pick Sal Frelick to make his major league debut.

The Brewers called up Frelick from Triple-A Nashville before their game against the Atlanta Braves. Milwaukee’s starting lineup for Saturday night’s game had Frelick playing right field and batting sixth.

“We’re not getting production out of right field,” manager Craig Counsell said before the game. “We’re going to try to get more production out of right field, and Sal’s going to get a shot to give us that.”

The Brewers made room for Frelick by designating Tapia, who batted .173 with a .267 on-base percentage, two homers, three RBIs and two steals in 20 games.

Tapia, 29, signed with the Brewers on June 14 after the Boston Red Sox released him. He hit .264 with a .333 on-base percentage, one homer, 10 RBIs and six steals in 39 games with Boston.

Frelick acknowledged before Saturday’s game that he was “definitely still kind of in that awe, shock phase” and that he didn’t get much sleep after learning about his promotion.

“I think that’s normal,” Frelick said. “I think if you’re not nervous and don’t have the butterflies, then I don’t know if I want you on my team. You’re going to be nervous, and as soon as that first pitch goes by, I should settle in.”

Frelick, 23, batted .247 with a .333 on-base percentage, two homers, 18 RBIs and eight steals in 40 games with Nashville. He missed much of the season after undergoing surgery on his left thumb, but he says he feels fine now and that the injury didn’t impact how he was playing.

He batted .331 with a .403 on-base percentage in 119 games last season for High-A Wisconsin, Double-A Biloxi and Nashville.

The Brewers selected Frelick out of Boston College with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 amateur draft. He has shown an ability to play all three outfield positions while in the minors.

He caught a Saturday morning flight from Nashville to Chicago before driving about 80 miles (120 km) to Milwaukee.

“I’m just really excited to show everyone the guy who they drafted two years ago — kind of a little sparkplug, pesky at the plate, dirty uniform, stuff like that,” Frelick said.

His promotion comes as Braves right-hander Allan Winans prepares to make his big league debut Saturday. Winans, who turns 28 on Aug. 10, got the start after going 7-3 with a 2.81 ERA with Triple-A Gwinnett in 18 appearances, including 13 starts.

Frelick becomes the eighth player to make his major league debut for the Brewers this season. The others are pitchers Gus Varland, Clayton Andrews and Abner Uribe, outfielders Joey Wiemer and Blake Perkins and infielder Andruw Monasterio.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.