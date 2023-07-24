Brazil 4, Panama 0

Panama 0 0 — 0 Brazil 2 2 — 4 First Half_1, Brazil, Borges, (Debinha), 19th minute; 2, Brazil, Borges,…

Panama 0 0 — 0 Brazil 2 2 — 4

First Half_1, Brazil, Borges, (Debinha), 19th minute; 2, Brazil, Borges, 39th.

Second Half_3, Brazil, Bia Zaneratto, (Borges), 48th; 4, Brazil, Borges, (Geyse), 70th.

Goalies_Panama, Yenith Bailey, Sasha Fabregas, Farissa Cordoba; Brazil, Leticia Izidoro, Barbara Micheline do Monte Barbosa, Camila Rodrigues.

Yellow Cards_None.

Referee_Cheryl Foster. Assistant Referees_Michelle O’Neill, Franca Overtoom, Massimiliano Irrati. 4th Official_Iuliana Elena Demetrescu.

A_13,140.

___

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.