All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|64
|41
|.610
|_
|Tampa Bay
|64
|44
|.593
|1½
|Toronto
|59
|47
|.557
|5½
|Boston
|56
|49
|.533
|8
|New York
|55
|50
|.524
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|54
|53
|.505
|_
|Cleveland
|53
|53
|.500
|½
|Detroit
|47
|59
|.443
|6½
|Chicago
|43
|64
|.402
|11
|Kansas City
|32
|75
|.299
|22
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|60
|46
|.566
|_
|Houston
|59
|47
|.557
|1
|Los Angeles
|55
|51
|.519
|5
|Seattle
|54
|51
|.514
|5½
|Oakland
|30
|77
|.280
|30½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|67
|36
|.650
|_
|Miami
|57
|49
|.538
|11½
|Philadelphia
|56
|49
|.533
|12
|New York
|50
|55
|.476
|18
|Washington
|44
|62
|.415
|24½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|58
|49
|.542
|_
|Milwaukee
|57
|49
|.538
|½
|Chicago
|53
|52
|.505
|4
|Pittsburgh
|47
|58
|.448
|10
|St. Louis
|47
|60
|.439
|11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|59
|45
|.567
|_
|San Francisco
|58
|48
|.547
|2
|Arizona
|56
|50
|.528
|4
|San Diego
|52
|54
|.491
|8
|Colorado
|41
|64
|.390
|18½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 6, L.A. Angels 1
Detroit 5, Miami 0
Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 2
San Francisco 3, Boston 2
Houston 17, Tampa Bay 4
Kansas City 10, Minnesota 7
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 3
Arizona 4, Seattle 3
Oakland 11, Colorado 3
San Diego 4, Texas 0
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Angels 3, Toronto 2, 10 innings
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 0
Kansas City 2, Minnesota 1
Miami 8, Detroit 6
Tampa Bay 8, Houston 2
Colorado 2, Oakland 0
Seattle 4, Arizona 0
San Diego 5, Texas 3
San Francisco 4, Boston 3, 11 innings
Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 3
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-7), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Gibson 9-6) at Toronto (Bassitt 10-5), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 6-4) at Atlanta (Morton 10-8), 7:20 p.m.
Cleveland (Syndergaard 1-4) at Houston (France 6-3), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 7-5) at Seattle (Kirby 9-8), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 5, Miami 0
Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 3, Boston 2
Atlanta 11, Milwaukee 5
Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 6
Washington 11, N.Y. Mets 6
Arizona 4, Seattle 3
Oakland 11, Colorado 3
San Diego 4, Texas 0
L.A. Dodgers 3, Cincinnati 2
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 8, Milwaukee 6
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 2
St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 0
Miami 8, Detroit 6
Pittsburgh 6, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings
Colorado 2, Oakland 0
Cincinnati 9, L.A. Dodgers 0
Seattle 4, Arizona 0
San Diego 5, Texas 3
San Francisco 4, Boston 3, 11 innings
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia (Walker 11-4) at Miami (Cabrera 5-6), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 6-4) at Atlanta (Morton 10-8), 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 6-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 10-7), 8:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lugo 4-5) at Colorado (Gomber 8-8), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 6-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-3), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
