All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 64 41 .610 _ Tampa Bay 64 44 .593 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 64 41 .610 _ Tampa Bay 64 44 .593 1½ Toronto 59 47 .557 5½ Boston 56 49 .533 8 New York 55 50 .524 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 54 53 .505 _ Cleveland 53 53 .500 ½ Detroit 47 59 .443 6½ Chicago 43 64 .402 11 Kansas City 32 75 .299 22

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 60 46 .566 _ Houston 59 47 .557 1 Los Angeles 55 51 .519 5 Seattle 54 51 .514 5½ Oakland 30 77 .280 30½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 67 36 .650 _ Miami 57 49 .538 11½ Philadelphia 56 49 .533 12 New York 50 55 .476 18 Washington 44 62 .415 24½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 58 49 .542 _ Milwaukee 57 49 .538 ½ Chicago 53 52 .505 4 Pittsburgh 47 58 .448 10 St. Louis 47 60 .439 11

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 59 45 .567 _ San Francisco 58 48 .547 2 Arizona 56 50 .528 4 San Diego 52 54 .491 8 Colorado 41 64 .390 18½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 6, L.A. Angels 1

Detroit 5, Miami 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 2

San Francisco 3, Boston 2

Houston 17, Tampa Bay 4

Kansas City 10, Minnesota 7

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 3

Arizona 4, Seattle 3

Oakland 11, Colorado 3

San Diego 4, Texas 0

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels 3, Toronto 2, 10 innings

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 0

Kansas City 2, Minnesota 1

Miami 8, Detroit 6

Tampa Bay 8, Houston 2

Colorado 2, Oakland 0

Seattle 4, Arizona 0

San Diego 5, Texas 3

San Francisco 4, Boston 3, 11 innings

Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 3

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-7), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 9-6) at Toronto (Bassitt 10-5), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 6-4) at Atlanta (Morton 10-8), 7:20 p.m.

Cleveland (Syndergaard 1-4) at Houston (France 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 7-5) at Seattle (Kirby 9-8), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 5, Miami 0

Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 3, Boston 2

Atlanta 11, Milwaukee 5

Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 6

Washington 11, N.Y. Mets 6

Arizona 4, Seattle 3

Oakland 11, Colorado 3

San Diego 4, Texas 0

L.A. Dodgers 3, Cincinnati 2

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 8, Milwaukee 6

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 2

St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 0

Miami 8, Detroit 6

Pittsburgh 6, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings

Colorado 2, Oakland 0

Cincinnati 9, L.A. Dodgers 0

Seattle 4, Arizona 0

San Diego 5, Texas 3

San Francisco 4, Boston 3, 11 innings

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia (Walker 11-4) at Miami (Cabrera 5-6), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 6-4) at Atlanta (Morton 10-8), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 6-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 10-7), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 4-5) at Colorado (Gomber 8-8), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 6-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-3), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

