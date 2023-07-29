All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 63 41 .606 _ Tampa Bay 63 44 .589 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 63 41 .606 _ Tampa Bay 63 44 .589 1½ Toronto 59 46 .562 4½ Boston 56 48 .538 7 New York 55 49 .529 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 54 52 .509 _ Cleveland 52 53 .495 1½ Detroit 47 58 .448 6½ Chicago 43 63 .406 11 Kansas City 31 75 .292 23

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 60 45 .571 _ Houston 59 46 .562 1 Los Angeles 54 51 .514 6 Seattle 53 51 .510 6½ Oakland 30 76 .283 30½

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 66 36 .647 _ Philadelphia 56 48 .538 11 Miami 56 49 .533 11½ New York 49 55 .471 18 Washington 44 61 .419 23½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 57 48 .543 _ Cincinnati 57 49 .538 ½ Chicago 53 51 .510 3½ Pittsburgh 46 58 .442 10½ St. Louis 46 60 .434 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 59 44 .573 _ San Francisco 57 48 .543 3 Arizona 56 49 .533 4 San Diego 51 54 .486 9 Colorado 40 64 .385 19½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Miami 6, Detroit 5

Chicago White Sox 3, Cleveland 0

Baltimore 1, N.Y. Yankees 0

Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 1

Tampa Bay 4, Houston 3

Kansas City 8, Minnesota 5, 10 innings

Oakland 8, Colorado 5

San Diego 7, Texas 1

Boston 3, San Francisco 2

Seattle 5, Arizona 2

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 6, L.A. Angels 1

Detroit 5, Miami 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 2

San Francisco 3, Boston 2

Houston 17, Tampa Bay 4

Kansas City 10, Minnesota 7

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 3

Arizona 4, Seattle 3

Oakland 11, Colorado 3

San Diego 4, Texas 0

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-2) at Toronto (Berríos 8-7), 12:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at Miami (Luzardo 8-5), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-5) at Kansas City (Yarbrough 3-5), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 0-2) at Houston (Bielak 5-5), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 3-7) at Colorado (Blach 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Boston (Bernardino 1-0) at San Francisco (Alexander 6-1), 4:05 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 6-7) at Arizona (Kelly 9-4), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at San Diego (Snell 7-8), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-4) at Baltimore (Kremer 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Miami 6, Detroit 5

Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1

Atlanta 10, Milwaukee 7

Chicago Cubs 3, St. Louis 2

Oakland 8, Colorado 5

San Diego 7, Texas 1

Boston 3, San Francisco 2

Seattle 5, Arizona 2

Cincinnati 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 5, Miami 0

Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 3, Boston 2

Atlanta 11, Milwaukee 5

Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 6

Washington 11, N.Y. Mets 6

Arizona 4, Seattle 3

Oakland 11, Colorado 3

San Diego 4, Texas 0

L.A. Dodgers 3, Cincinnati 2

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee (Rea 5-4) at Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 1-0), 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Hill 7-10), 1:35 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at Miami (Luzardo 8-5), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Williams 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 5-5), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-4) at St. Louis (Matz 1-7), 2:15 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 3-7) at Colorado (Blach 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Boston (Bernardino 1-0) at San Francisco (Alexander 6-1), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 6-7) at Arizona (Kelly 9-4), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at San Diego (Snell 7-8), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

