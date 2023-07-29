All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|63
|41
|.606
|_
|Tampa Bay
|63
|44
|.589
|1½
|Toronto
|59
|46
|.562
|4½
|Boston
|56
|48
|.538
|7
|New York
|55
|49
|.529
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|54
|52
|.509
|_
|Cleveland
|52
|53
|.495
|1½
|Detroit
|47
|58
|.448
|6½
|Chicago
|43
|63
|.406
|11
|Kansas City
|31
|75
|.292
|23
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|60
|45
|.571
|_
|Houston
|59
|46
|.562
|1
|Los Angeles
|54
|51
|.514
|6
|Seattle
|53
|51
|.510
|6½
|Oakland
|30
|76
|.283
|30½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|66
|36
|.647
|_
|Philadelphia
|56
|48
|.538
|11
|Miami
|56
|49
|.533
|11½
|New York
|49
|55
|.471
|18
|Washington
|44
|61
|.419
|23½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|57
|48
|.543
|_
|Cincinnati
|57
|49
|.538
|½
|Chicago
|53
|51
|.510
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|46
|58
|.442
|10½
|St. Louis
|46
|60
|.434
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|59
|44
|.573
|_
|San Francisco
|57
|48
|.543
|3
|Arizona
|56
|49
|.533
|4
|San Diego
|51
|54
|.486
|9
|Colorado
|40
|64
|.385
|19½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Miami 6, Detroit 5
Chicago White Sox 3, Cleveland 0
Baltimore 1, N.Y. Yankees 0
Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 1
Tampa Bay 4, Houston 3
Kansas City 8, Minnesota 5, 10 innings
Oakland 8, Colorado 5
San Diego 7, Texas 1
Boston 3, San Francisco 2
Seattle 5, Arizona 2
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 6, L.A. Angels 1
Detroit 5, Miami 0
Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 2
San Francisco 3, Boston 2
Houston 17, Tampa Bay 4
Kansas City 10, Minnesota 7
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 3
Arizona 4, Seattle 3
Oakland 11, Colorado 3
San Diego 4, Texas 0
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-2) at Toronto (Berríos 8-7), 12:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at Miami (Luzardo 8-5), 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 2-5) at Kansas City (Yarbrough 3-5), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Littell 0-2) at Houston (Bielak 5-5), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Medina 3-7) at Colorado (Blach 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Boston (Bernardino 1-0) at San Francisco (Alexander 6-1), 4:05 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 6-7) at Arizona (Kelly 9-4), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at San Diego (Snell 7-8), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-4) at Baltimore (Kremer 10-4), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Miami 6, Detroit 5
Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1
Atlanta 10, Milwaukee 7
Chicago Cubs 3, St. Louis 2
Oakland 8, Colorado 5
San Diego 7, Texas 1
Boston 3, San Francisco 2
Seattle 5, Arizona 2
Cincinnati 6, L.A. Dodgers 5
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 5, Miami 0
Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 3, Boston 2
Atlanta 11, Milwaukee 5
Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 6
Washington 11, N.Y. Mets 6
Arizona 4, Seattle 3
Oakland 11, Colorado 3
San Diego 4, Texas 0
L.A. Dodgers 3, Cincinnati 2
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee (Rea 5-4) at Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 1-0), 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Hill 7-10), 1:35 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at Miami (Luzardo 8-5), 1:40 p.m.
Washington (Williams 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 5-5), 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-4) at St. Louis (Matz 1-7), 2:15 p.m.
Oakland (Medina 3-7) at Colorado (Blach 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Boston (Bernardino 1-0) at San Francisco (Alexander 6-1), 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 6-7) at Arizona (Kelly 9-4), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at San Diego (Snell 7-8), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
