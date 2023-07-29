All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 63 40 .612 _ Tampa Bay 63 43 .594 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 63 40 .612 _ Tampa Bay 63 43 .594 1½ Toronto 58 46 .558 5½ Boston 56 47 .544 7 New York 54 49 .524 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 54 51 .514 _ Cleveland 52 52 .500 1½ Detroit 46 58 .442 7½ Chicago 42 63 .400 12 Kansas City 30 75 .286 24

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 60 44 .577 _ Houston 58 46 .558 2 Los Angeles 54 50 .519 6 Seattle 53 50 .515 6½ Oakland 29 76 .276 31½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 65 36 .644 _ Philadelphia 56 47 .544 10 Miami 56 48 .538 10½ New York 49 54 .476 17 Washington 43 61 .413 23½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 57 47 .548 _ Cincinnati 57 48 .543 ½ Chicago 52 51 .505 4½ St. Louis 46 59 .438 11½ Pittsburgh 45 58 .437 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 58 44 .569 _ San Francisco 56 48 .538 3 Arizona 55 49 .529 4 San Diego 50 54 .481 9 Colorado 40 63 .388 18½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels 6, Detroit 0, 1st game

L.A. Angels 11, Detroit 4, 2nd game

Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Friday’s Games

Miami 6, Detroit 5

Chicago White Sox 3, Cleveland 0

Baltimore 1, N.Y. Yankees 0

Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 1

Tampa Bay 4, Houston 3

Kansas City 8, Minnesota 5, 10 innings

Oakland 8, Colorado 5

San Diego 7, Texas 1

Boston 3, San Francisco 2

Seattle 5, Arizona 2

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-7) at Toronto (Manoah 2-8), 3:07 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 0-0) at Miami (Cueto 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 6-4) at Kansas City (Lyles 1-12), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 6-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 6-6) at Baltimore (Wells 7-5), 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-6) at Houston (Brown 6-7), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 1-2) at Colorado (Flexen 0-4), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 1-3) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-4), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 8-3) at San Diego (Darvish 7-7), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 12:05 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 2, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 10, St. Louis 3

Friday’s Games

Miami 6, Detroit 5

Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1

Atlanta 10, Milwaukee 7

Chicago Cubs 3, St. Louis 2

Oakland 8, Colorado 5

San Diego 7, Texas 1

Boston 3, San Francisco 2

Seattle 5, Arizona 2

Cincinnati 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

Saturday’s Games

Detroit (Brieske 0-0) at Miami (Cueto 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 9-6) at Pittsburgh (Priester 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 6-11) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 6-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 4-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-4), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Teheran 2-4) at Atlanta (Elder 7-2), 7:20 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 1-2) at Colorado (Flexen 0-4), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 1-3) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-4), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 8-3) at San Diego (Darvish 7-7), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Weaver 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-1), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

