All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 62 40 .608 _ Tampa Bay 62 43 .590 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 62 40 .608 _ Tampa Bay 62 43 .590 1½ Toronto 57 46 .553 5½ Boston 55 47 .539 7 New York 54 48 .529 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 54 50 .519 _ Cleveland 52 51 .505 1½ Detroit 46 57 .447 7½ Chicago 41 63 .394 13 Kansas City 29 75 .279 25

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 60 43 .583 _ Houston 58 45 .563 2 Los Angeles 54 49 .524 6 Seattle 52 50 .510 7½ Oakland 28 76 .269 32½

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 64 36 .640 _ Philadelphia 55 47 .539 10 Miami 55 48 .534 10½ New York 48 54 .471 17 Washington 43 60 .417 22½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 57 46 .553 _ Cincinnati 56 48 .538 1½ Chicago 51 51 .500 5½ St. Louis 46 58 .442 11½ Pittsburgh 45 57 .441 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 58 43 .574 _ San Francisco 56 47 .544 3 Arizona 55 48 .534 4 San Diego 49 54 .476 10 Colorado 40 62 .392 18½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 7, Tampa Bay 1

Seattle 8, Minnesota 7

Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3

Toronto 8, L.A. Dodgers 1

Philadelphia 6, Baltimore 4

N.Y. Yankees 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Boston 5, Atlanta 3

Texas 13, Houston 5

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 7

San Francisco 8, Oakland 3

L.A. Angels at Detroit, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels 6, Detroit 0, 1st game

L.A. Angels 11, Detroit 4, 2nd game

Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Friday’s Games

Detroit (Olson 1-4) at Miami (Garrett 5-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Giolito 6-6) at Toronto (Gausman 7-5), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Curry 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-4) at Kansas City (Singer 6-8), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1) at Houston (Javier 7-2), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 1-7) at Colorado (Freeland 4-10), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 8-5) at Arizona (Henry 5-3), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 8-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-3), 9:40 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 4-5) at San Francisco (Webb 8-8), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 7, Tampa Bay 1

Washington 5, Colorado 4

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 0

Pittsburgh 3, San Diego 2

St. Louis 11, Arizona 7

Toronto 8, L.A. Dodgers 1

Philadelphia 6, Baltimore 4

N.Y. Yankees 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Boston 5, Atlanta 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 7

San Francisco 8, Oakland 3

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 2, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 10, St. Louis 3

Friday’s Games

Detroit (Olson 1-4) at Miami (Garrett 5-3), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 9-6), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gore 6-7) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-4), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 3-2) at Atlanta (Chirinos 4-4), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (Montgomery 6-8), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 1-7) at Colorado (Freeland 4-10), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 8-5) at Arizona (Henry 5-3), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 8-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-3), 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 6-1), 10:10 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 4-5) at San Francisco (Webb 8-8), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

