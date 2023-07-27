All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 62 40 .608 _ Tampa Bay 62 43 .590 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 62 40 .608 _ Tampa Bay 62 43 .590 1½ Toronto 57 46 .553 5½ Boston 55 47 .539 7 New York 54 48 .529 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 54 50 .519 _ Cleveland 51 51 .500 2 Detroit 46 55 .455 6½ Chicago 41 62 .398 12½ Kansas City 29 75 .279 25

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 60 43 .583 _ Houston 58 45 .563 2 Los Angeles 52 49 .515 7 Seattle 52 50 .510 7½ Oakland 28 76 .269 32½

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 64 36 .640 _ Philadelphia 55 47 .539 10 Miami 55 48 .534 10½ New York 47 54 .465 17½ Washington 43 59 .422 22

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 57 46 .553 _ Cincinnati 56 48 .538 1½ Chicago 50 51 .495 6 St. Louis 46 57 .447 11 Pittsburgh 45 57 .441 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 58 43 .574 _ San Francisco 56 47 .544 3 Arizona 55 48 .534 4 San Diego 49 54 .476 10 Colorado 40 62 .392 18½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 1

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 1

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3

L.A. Angels 7, Detroit 6, 10 innings

Boston 7, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 3

Houston 4, Texas 3

Seattle 9, Minnesota 7

Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 3

San Francisco 2, Oakland 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, Toronto 7, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 7, Tampa Bay 1

Seattle 8, Minnesota 7

Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3

Toronto 8, L.A. Dodgers 1

Philadelphia 6, Baltimore 4

N.Y. Yankees 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Boston 5, Atlanta 3

Texas 13, Houston 5

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 7

San Francisco 8, Oakland 3

L.A. Angels at Detroit, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 8-5) at Detroit (Lorenzen 5-6), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 5-7) at Detroit (Manning 3-1), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland (Bibee 6-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-3), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Detroit at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 1

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3

Washington 6, Colorado 5

Boston 7, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 3

Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 3

Arizona 3, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 2, Oakland 1

San Diego 5, Pittsburgh 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, Toronto 7, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 7, Tampa Bay 1

Washington 5, Colorado 4

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 0

Pittsburgh 3, San Diego 2

St. Louis 11, Arizona 7

Toronto 8, L.A. Dodgers 1

Philadelphia 6, Baltimore 4

N.Y. Yankees 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Boston 5, Atlanta 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 7

San Francisco 8, Oakland 3

Thursday’s Games

Washington (Gray 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-5), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 10-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-5), 7:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Detroit at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

