All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 62 39 .614 _ Tampa Bay 62 42 .596 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 62 39 .614 _ Tampa Bay 62 42 .596 1½ Toronto 56 46 .549 6½ Boston 54 47 .535 8 New York 53 48 .525 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 54 49 .524 _ Cleveland 50 51 .495 3 Detroit 46 55 .455 7 Chicago 41 61 .402 12½ Kansas City 29 74 .282 25

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 59 43 .578 _ Houston 58 44 .569 1 Los Angeles 52 49 .515 6½ Seattle 51 50 .505 7½ Oakland 28 75 .272 31½

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 64 35 .646 _ Philadelphia 54 47 .535 11 Miami 54 48 .529 11½ New York 47 53 .470 17½ Washington 42 59 .416 23

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 56 46 .549 _ Cincinnati 56 47 .544 ½ Chicago 49 51 .490 6 St. Louis 45 57 .441 11 Pittsburgh 44 57 .436 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 58 42 .580 _ Arizona 55 47 .539 4 San Francisco 55 47 .539 4 San Diego 49 53 .480 10 Colorado 40 61 .396 18½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Detroit 5, San Francisco 1

Baltimore 3, Philadelphia 2

Kansas City 5, Cleveland 3

Minnesota 4, Seattle 3, 10 innings

Houston 10, Texas 9

Toronto 6, L.A. Dodgers 3, 11 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 1

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 1

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3

L.A. Angels 7, Detroit 6, 10 innings

Boston 7, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 3

Houston 4, Texas 3

Seattle 9, Minnesota 7

Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 3

San Francisco 2, Oakland 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, Toronto 7, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Alcantara 3-9) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 11-5), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 0-4) at Cleveland (Williams 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 6-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 9-6), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 7-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 6-5) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 5-7) at Detroit (Lorenzen 5-6), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 11-3) at Boston (Bello 7-6), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 10-7) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 6-9), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 6-6) at Houston (Valdez 8-6), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Harris 2-4) at San Francisco (Wood 4-4), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Detroit 5, San Francisco 1

Baltimore 3, Philadelphia 2

Colorado 10, Washington 6

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 8, San Diego 4

St. Louis 10, Arizona 6

Toronto 6, L.A. Dodgers 3, 11 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 1

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3

Washington 6, Colorado 5

Boston 7, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 3

Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 3

Arizona 3, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 2, Oakland 1

San Diego 5, Pittsburgh 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, Toronto 7, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado (Lambert 2-1) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 12:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 3-9) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 11-5), 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lively 4-5) at Milwaukee (Peralta 6-8), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 7-6) at Arizona (Gallen 11-4), 3:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-11) at San Diego (Lugo 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 7-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 6-5) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 11-3) at Boston (Bello 7-6), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 10-7) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 6-9), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Harris 2-4) at San Francisco (Wood 4-4), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

