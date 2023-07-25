All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|62
|38
|.620
|_
|Tampa Bay
|61
|42
|.592
|2½
|Toronto
|56
|45
|.554
|6½
|Boston
|53
|47
|.530
|9
|New York
|53
|47
|.530
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|54
|48
|.529
|_
|Cleveland
|49
|51
|.490
|4
|Detroit
|46
|54
|.460
|7
|Chicago
|41
|60
|.406
|12½
|Kansas City
|29
|73
|.284
|25
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|59
|42
|.584
|_
|Houston
|57
|44
|.564
|2
|Los Angeles
|51
|49
|.510
|7½
|Seattle
|50
|50
|.500
|8½
|Oakland
|28
|74
|.275
|31½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|64
|34
|.653
|_
|Miami
|54
|47
|.535
|11½
|Philadelphia
|53
|47
|.530
|12
|New York
|46
|53
|.465
|18½
|Washington
|41
|59
|.410
|24
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|56
|45
|.554
|_
|Cincinnati
|55
|47
|.539
|1½
|Chicago
|48
|51
|.485
|7
|St. Louis
|45
|56
|.446
|11
|Pittsburgh
|44
|56
|.440
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|57
|42
|.576
|_
|Arizona
|54
|47
|.535
|4
|San Francisco
|54
|47
|.535
|4
|San Diego
|48
|53
|.475
|10
|Colorado
|40
|60
|.400
|17½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 3, San Diego 1
N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 5
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 3
Philadelphia 8, Cleveland 5, 10 innings
Texas 8, L.A. Dodgers 4
Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 12 innings
Houston 3, Oakland 2
L.A. Angels 7, Pittsburgh 5
Toronto 4, Seattle 3
Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 1
Monday’s Games
Detroit 5, San Francisco 1
Baltimore 3, Philadelphia 2
Kansas City 5, Cleveland 3
Minnesota 4, Seattle 3, 10 innings
Houston 10, Texas 9
Toronto 6, L.A. Dodgers 3, 11 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore (Gibson 9-6) at Philadelphia (Walker 11-4), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 6-4) at Detroit (Rodriguez 6-5), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 5-5) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 3-3), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Verlander 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-6), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 10-7) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 1-10) at Cleveland (Civale 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 9-8) at Minnesota (López 5-6), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-8), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Houston (France 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Waldichuk 2-6) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-3), 9:45 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 10-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 3, San Diego 1
Washington 6, San Francisco 1
Cincinnati 7, Arizona 3
Miami 3, Colorado 2, 10 innings
Atlanta 4, Milwaukee 2
Philadelphia 8, Cleveland 5, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 2
Texas 8, L.A. Dodgers 4
L.A. Angels 7, Pittsburgh 5
Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 1
Monday’s Games
Detroit 5, San Francisco 1
Baltimore 3, Philadelphia 2
Colorado 10, Washington 6
Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2
Pittsburgh 8, San Diego 4
St. Louis 10, Arizona 6
Toronto 6, L.A. Dodgers 3, 11 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore (Gibson 9-6) at Philadelphia (Walker 11-4), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 5-5) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 3-3), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 8-8) at Washington (Williams 5-5), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Verlander 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-6), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 10-7) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-8), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 5-2) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-5), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Hill 7-9) at San Diego (Snell 6-8), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Matz 1-7) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Oakland (Waldichuk 2-6) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-3), 9:45 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 10-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
