All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 62 38 .620 _ Tampa Bay 61 42 .592 2½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 62 38 .620 _ Tampa Bay 61 42 .592 2½ Toronto 56 45 .554 6½ Boston 53 47 .530 9 New York 53 47 .530 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 54 48 .529 _ Cleveland 49 51 .490 4 Detroit 46 54 .460 7 Chicago 41 60 .406 12½ Kansas City 29 73 .284 25

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 59 42 .584 _ Houston 57 44 .564 2 Los Angeles 51 49 .510 7½ Seattle 50 50 .500 8½ Oakland 28 74 .275 31½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 64 34 .653 _ Miami 54 47 .535 11½ Philadelphia 53 47 .530 12 New York 46 53 .465 18½ Washington 41 59 .410 24

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 56 45 .554 _ Cincinnati 55 47 .539 1½ Chicago 48 51 .485 7 St. Louis 45 56 .446 11 Pittsburgh 44 56 .440 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 57 42 .576 _ Arizona 54 47 .535 4 San Francisco 54 47 .535 4 San Diego 48 53 .475 10 Colorado 40 60 .400 17½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 3, San Diego 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 5

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 3

Philadelphia 8, Cleveland 5, 10 innings

Texas 8, L.A. Dodgers 4

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 12 innings

Houston 3, Oakland 2

L.A. Angels 7, Pittsburgh 5

Toronto 4, Seattle 3

Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 1

Monday’s Games

Detroit 5, San Francisco 1

Baltimore 3, Philadelphia 2

Kansas City 5, Cleveland 3

Minnesota 4, Seattle 3, 10 innings

Houston 10, Texas 9

Toronto 6, L.A. Dodgers 3, 11 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore (Gibson 9-6) at Philadelphia (Walker 11-4), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 6-4) at Detroit (Rodriguez 6-5), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 5-5) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Verlander 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 10-7) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 1-10) at Cleveland (Civale 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 9-8) at Minnesota (López 5-6), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-8), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Houston (France 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 2-6) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-3), 9:45 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 10-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 3, San Diego 1

Washington 6, San Francisco 1

Cincinnati 7, Arizona 3

Miami 3, Colorado 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 4, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 8, Cleveland 5, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 2

Texas 8, L.A. Dodgers 4

L.A. Angels 7, Pittsburgh 5

Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 1

Monday’s Games

Detroit 5, San Francisco 1

Baltimore 3, Philadelphia 2

Colorado 10, Washington 6

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 8, San Diego 4

St. Louis 10, Arizona 6

Toronto 6, L.A. Dodgers 3, 11 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore (Gibson 9-6) at Philadelphia (Walker 11-4), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 5-5) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 8-8) at Washington (Williams 5-5), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Verlander 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 10-7) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-8), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 5-2) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-5), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Hill 7-9) at San Diego (Snell 6-8), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 1-7) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 2-6) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-3), 9:45 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 10-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.