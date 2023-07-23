All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 61 38 .616 _ Tampa Bay 61 42 .592 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 61 38 .616 _ Tampa Bay 61 42 .592 2 Toronto 55 45 .550 6½ Boston 53 47 .530 8½ New York 53 47 .530 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 53 48 .525 _ Cleveland 49 50 .495 3 Detroit 45 54 .455 7 Chicago 41 60 .406 12 Kansas City 28 73 .277 25

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 59 41 .590 _ Houston 56 44 .560 3 Los Angeles 51 49 .510 8 Seattle 50 49 .505 8½ Oakland 28 74 .275 32

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 64 34 .653 _ Miami 54 47 .535 11½ Philadelphia 53 46 .535 11½ New York 46 53 .465 18½ Washington 41 58 .414 23½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 55 45 .550 _ Cincinnati 55 46 .545 ½ Chicago 48 51 .485 6½ St. Louis 44 56 .440 11 Pittsburgh 43 56 .434 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 57 41 .582 _ Arizona 54 46 .540 4 San Francisco 54 46 .540 4 San Diego 48 52 .480 10 Colorado 39 60 .394 18½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Kansas City 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Boston 4, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 16, Texas 3

Seattle 9, Toronto 8

Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 5

San Diego 14, Detroit 3

Cleveland 1, Philadelphia 0

Boston 8, N.Y. Mets 6, 2nd game

Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Pittsburgh 3, L.A. Angels 0

Oakland 4, Houston 1

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 3, San Diego 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 5

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 3

Philadelphia 8, Cleveland 5, 10 innings

Texas 8, L.A. Dodgers 4

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 12 innings

Houston 3, Oakland 2

L.A. Angels 7, Pittsburgh 5

Toronto 4, Seattle 3

Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 1

Monday’s Games

San Francisco (Stripling 0-3) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 10-4) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Yarbrough 2-5) at Cleveland (Allen 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 6-7) at Minnesota (Maeda 2-5), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Gray 6-5) at Houston (Bielak 5-5), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Colorado 4, Miami 3

N.Y. Mets 5, Boston 4, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis 6

Cincinnati 4, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 16, Texas 3

San Diego 14, Detroit 3

Cleveland 1, Philadelphia 0

Washington 10, San Francisco 1

Milwaukee 4, Atlanta 3

Boston 8, N.Y. Mets 6, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 3, L.A. Angels 0

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 3, San Diego 1

Washington 6, San Francisco 1

Cincinnati 7, Arizona 3

Miami 3, Colorado 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 4, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 8, Cleveland 5, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 2

Texas 8, L.A. Dodgers 4

L.A. Angels 7, Pittsburgh 5

Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 1

Monday’s Games

San Francisco (Stripling 0-3) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 10-4) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at Washington (Corbin 6-10), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-7) at Milwaukee (Rea 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Priester 0-1) at San Diego (Darvish 7-6), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 3-4) at Arizona (Nelson 4-2), 9:40 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

