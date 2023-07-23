All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|61
|38
|.616
|_
|Tampa Bay
|61
|42
|.592
|2
|Toronto
|55
|45
|.550
|6½
|Boston
|53
|47
|.530
|8½
|New York
|53
|47
|.530
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|53
|48
|.525
|_
|Cleveland
|49
|50
|.495
|3
|Detroit
|45
|54
|.455
|7
|Chicago
|41
|60
|.406
|12
|Kansas City
|28
|73
|.277
|25
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|59
|41
|.590
|_
|Houston
|56
|44
|.560
|3
|Los Angeles
|51
|49
|.510
|8
|Seattle
|50
|49
|.505
|8½
|Oakland
|28
|74
|.275
|32
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|64
|34
|.653
|_
|Miami
|54
|47
|.535
|11½
|Philadelphia
|53
|46
|.535
|11½
|New York
|46
|53
|.465
|18½
|Washington
|41
|58
|.414
|23½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|55
|45
|.550
|_
|Cincinnati
|55
|46
|.545
|½
|Chicago
|48
|51
|.485
|6½
|St. Louis
|44
|56
|.440
|11
|Pittsburgh
|43
|56
|.434
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|57
|41
|.582
|_
|Arizona
|54
|46
|.540
|4
|San Francisco
|54
|46
|.540
|4
|San Diego
|48
|52
|.480
|10
|Colorado
|39
|60
|.394
|18½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Kansas City 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Boston 4, 1st game
L.A. Dodgers 16, Texas 3
Seattle 9, Toronto 8
Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 5
San Diego 14, Detroit 3
Cleveland 1, Philadelphia 0
Boston 8, N.Y. Mets 6, 2nd game
Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Pittsburgh 3, L.A. Angels 0
Oakland 4, Houston 1
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 3, San Diego 1
N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 5
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 3
Philadelphia 8, Cleveland 5, 10 innings
Texas 8, L.A. Dodgers 4
Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 12 innings
Houston 3, Oakland 2
L.A. Angels 7, Pittsburgh 5
Toronto 4, Seattle 3
Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 1
Monday’s Games
San Francisco (Stripling 0-3) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 10-4) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Yarbrough 2-5) at Cleveland (Allen 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 6-7) at Minnesota (Maeda 2-5), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (Gray 6-5) at Houston (Bielak 5-5), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 8-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 2-2), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Colorado 4, Miami 3
N.Y. Mets 5, Boston 4, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis 6
Cincinnati 4, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 16, Texas 3
San Diego 14, Detroit 3
Cleveland 1, Philadelphia 0
Washington 10, San Francisco 1
Milwaukee 4, Atlanta 3
Boston 8, N.Y. Mets 6, 2nd game
Pittsburgh 3, L.A. Angels 0
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 3, San Diego 1
Washington 6, San Francisco 1
Cincinnati 7, Arizona 3
Miami 3, Colorado 2, 10 innings
Atlanta 4, Milwaukee 2
Philadelphia 8, Cleveland 5, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 2
Texas 8, L.A. Dodgers 4
L.A. Angels 7, Pittsburgh 5
Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 1
Monday’s Games
San Francisco (Stripling 0-3) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 10-4) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at Washington (Corbin 6-10), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-7) at Milwaukee (Rea 5-4), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Priester 0-1) at San Diego (Darvish 7-6), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 3-4) at Arizona (Nelson 4-2), 9:40 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 8-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 2-2), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
